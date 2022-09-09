Read full article on original website
woay.com
AARP West Virginia selects Associate State Director of Community Outreach
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller announced the appointment of Susan Canfield LeFew to serve as Associate State Director, Community Outreach for AARP West Virginia. LeFew has served in senior administrative roles with the University of Charleston, working closely with University President Dr. Marty Roth and former President Dr. Ed Welch.
wchstv.com
West Virginia teacher and school service personnel of the year named
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced its 2023 teacher and school service personnel of the year winners on Tuesday. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, was selected as the 2023 Teacher of the Year, and Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon, was selected as the 2023 School Service Personnel of the Year, according to a news release from the state department of education.
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey announces artwork of Kids Kick Opioids contest regional winners will be on display at Capitol
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced artwork by regional winners for the sixth annual Kids Kick Opioids contest will be on display at the State Capitol building starting September 19. The students’ artwork showcases efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse, demonstrating creativity while displaying the reality of West Virginia’s drug epidemic.
woay.com
Concord University receives $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation
Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University earned a $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation in support of the Pathways Scholarship to assist West Virginia’s college sophomores, juniors, and seniors facing financial struggles that could disrupt their education. Concord University Foundation raises the scholarship funds, and The Maier...
WVDE announces 2023 Teacher of the Year
The winner of the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award has been announced.
woay.com
U.S. Department of Education announces almost $5.8 million for West Virginia to address youth mental health crisis
Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Secretary Miguel Cardona announced West Virginia would receive $5,753,732 through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students with increased school-based mental health resources. Funding will support creating healthier learning environments and employing more school-based health professionals.
woay.com
West Virginia recognized for innovations in its Medicaid program
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy has awarded West Virginia’s Medicaid program with the 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award. The award recognizes states’ creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs. West Virginia Medicaid earned the Care...
Small businesses in Jackson County prepare for new opportunities
There was buzz in the community Tuesday as word spreads about the future in Jackson County and the Mid-Ohio Valley.
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Where to have some fall fun in West Virginia
With dropping temperatures, pumpkin spice everything in stores and the autumnal equinox next week, fall is well and truly in the air.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
woay.com
Capito announces Fall 2022 Academy Days
Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about US service academy opportunities and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships. Various service academy admissions and local ROTC scholarship program representatives...
woay.com
Kroger to host peanut butter drives in all West Virginia store locations starting September 14
Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Kroger has partnered with Feeding America and local food bank partners to host its annual peanut butter drives in all West Virginia store locations. The drive will run from September 14 through October 11. Kroger customers can purchase peanut butter and place it in the...
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
Big economic development announcement coming tomorrow in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Monday, Sept. 12) – The bills to approve funding to develop two 2,000-acre parcels of land and to approve $150 million more to fix secondary roads in the state have been approved by both the State Senate and House of Delegates. The bills now move on to the governor’s office. “I think […]
How West Virginia’s leaves will change this fall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — September is here and it has a message for us—it’s time to cool off. The rush of summer vacations and back-to-school is behind us, and we’ll all be spending a little more time inside —preferably by the warm air coming from the vents. The National Weather Service has released its fall […]
wfxrtv.com
10 places to go glamping in West Virginia, Part 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An overnight stay in a traditional tent in the woods might seem like a perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in deluxe tents, luxury cabins, camping domes and more.
woay.com
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces partnership with housing counseling agencies
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces a partnership with housing counseling agencies across the state, offering additional help to struggling homeowners. The agencies provide various services, including credit repair, debt management, mortgage counseling, homeowner education, delinquency/default counseling, and more. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program...
wchstv.com
'Wing' in the weekend: Mothman Festival to return to Point Pleasant after two-year hiatus
POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. (WCHS) — The Mothman Festival, a celebration that pays homage to a mysterious winged creature with beady red eyes, is scheduled to return to Point Pleasant this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus. Festival organizers said the event will be observed with multiple...
