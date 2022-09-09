CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced its 2023 teacher and school service personnel of the year winners on Tuesday. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, was selected as the 2023 Teacher of the Year, and Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon, was selected as the 2023 School Service Personnel of the Year, according to a news release from the state department of education.

