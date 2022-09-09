Corrections officer accused of accepting bribes to smuggle cold cuts, jewelry, espresso into N.J. prison for inmate ‘Tommy Two Times’

Read full article on original website
Ex-cop from N.J. admits embezzling tens of thousands from tech company
A former New York City police officer from Middlesex County admitted he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a technology company that employed him by lying about how much he worked, authorities said. Anthony Lisi, 47, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to conspiracy...
After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
jcitytimes.com
Two Youths Charged in Murder of Snyder H.S. Student Will be Tried as Adults
The prosecution of two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old Snyder High School student has been moved to Superior Court where they will be tried as adults. On Friday, the cases of Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, were “waived up” to the Law Division of the Superior Court. They have both been implicated in the December 2021 shooting death of Pedro Rodriguez at “O’Lala Empanadas” at 600 Communipaw Avenue and are facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Leader of Washington Heights Firearm Ring
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of BIENVENIDO LIRIANO, 35, for his role as the ringleader of a Washington Heights group that sold 43 firearms, including semi-automatic weapons and ammunition, to an undercover NYPD detective posing as a firearms dealer, in exchange for cash. LIRIANO previously pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony. He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 5 years’ post-release supervision.
Where the case stands: 5 key developments in murder of Staten Island mom
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The circumstances surrounding Sherylyn Bailey’s death are beginning to come to light since the arrest of her 40-year-old daughter and a criminal complaint detailing their complicated relationship. With court proceedings ongoing, here’s a rundown of what’s known about the incident and the duo’s complicated...
Englewood Chiropractor Who Violated Patients Loses License For Good: State Attorney General
An Englewood chiropractor who inappropriately touched and made sexual comments to female patients has permanently lost his license, state authorities announced. The professional misconduct of Archer Irby, 51, of Leonia was “egregious, depraved, and predatory,” the New Jersey Board of Chiropractic Examiners said in permanently revoking his license.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
VIDEO: Bronx Burger King workers tangle with customer who dove over counter for $250
A customer casually placed an order at a South Bronx Burger King moments before diving for $250 in the register and sparking a struggle with workers, video released Wednesday shows.
Heartless attack outside S.I. Ferry terminal: Man, 40, bashed victim, 78, with cane, say cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Brooklyn man smashed a 78-year-old victim so hard with a cane outside the St. George Ferry Terminal two months ago that the cane snapped, prosecutors allege. Vladimir Jospeh, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, faces first-degree robbery and other charges stemming from...
Recent Cliffside Park HS Grad From Fairview, 20, Charged With Statutory Rape
A Fairview man who turned 20 earlier this month is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager who was four years younger. Cristian Argueta remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest the day before.
News 12
Feds: NJ postal service employee admits stealing cellphones from mail, reselling for around $12K
A postal service employee in Elizabeth has admitted to stealing numerous cellphones sent in the mail that passed through the United States Post Office where she was employed. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. According to documents...
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
Elizabeth postal worker from Jersey City pleads guilty to stealing cell phones
An Elizabeth postal service worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing numerous cell phones from mail that passed through the post office where she was worked, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, faces a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000...
He came from Brooklyn to sell cocaine on Staten Island, say cops. Now, he faces heavy drug charges.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man traveled multiple times over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge onto Staten Island this year to peddle cocaine, prosecutors allege. And those trans-borough journeys could lead to a long trip upstate for Richard Barrett.
Boyfriend Calls Cops To Admit He Shot Stamford Girlfriend In Head, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly admitting to police he shot his girlfriend in the head after she attempted to stab him. The killing took place in Stamford around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 116 Woodside Green apartment 3A. Responding officers located the boyfriend, identified as...
Cops: Dispute between Staten Island neighbors leads to arrest of woman, 56, with gun
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A disagreement between neighbors led to the arrest of a 56-year-old woman with a gun in New Brighton, police allege. Kikiana Lloyd was arrested on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of her home on Benziger Avenue, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
yonkerstimes.com
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
Cops: Boy, 15, arrested with loaded gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested with a loaded gun in New Brighton on Saturday night, police say. The firearm, a 9 mm Taurus, was confiscated from the suspect in the vicinity of Benziger and Westervelt avenues shortly before 9 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Paterson officials fire police chief, allege he slept in meetings as crime surged
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh fired police chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora Tuesday, ending a troubled 30-month tenure in which the mayor accused the chief of falling asleep during cabinet meetings while violent crime surged in the city. The mayor also said Baycora walked away from a retirement deal that...
5 sentenced for roles in Paterson police corruption scandal
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation. The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison during proceedings in Newark on Thursday and Friday. The probe focused on officers who […]
