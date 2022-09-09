ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Corrections officer accused of accepting bribes to smuggle cold cuts, jewelry, espresso into N.J. prison for inmate ‘Tommy Two Times’

By Jeff Goldman
By Jeff Goldman
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
The Staten Island Advance

After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
jcitytimes.com

Two Youths Charged in Murder of Snyder H.S. Student Will be Tried as Adults

The prosecution of two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old Snyder High School student has been moved to Superior Court where they will be tried as adults. On Friday, the cases of Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, were “waived up” to the Law Division of the Superior Court. They have both been implicated in the December 2021 shooting death of Pedro Rodriguez at “O’Lala Empanadas” at 600 Communipaw Avenue and are facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Leader of Washington Heights Firearm Ring

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of BIENVENIDO LIRIANO, 35, for his role as the ringleader of a Washington Heights group that sold 43 firearms, including semi-automatic weapons and ammunition, to an undercover NYPD detective posing as a firearms dealer, in exchange for cash. LIRIANO previously pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony. He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 5 years’ post-release supervision.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

5 sentenced for roles in Paterson police corruption scandal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation. The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison during proceedings in Newark on Thursday and Friday. The probe focused on officers who […]
PATERSON, NJ
