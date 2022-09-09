Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
Why None Of The Royal Great-Grandchildren Are Walking Behind The Queen’s Coffin To Westminster Hall
As thousands of people line the streets of London, a procession taking the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall travels through the city. Prince William and Prince Harry are walking together behind the coffin, joining their father, King Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew on foot. Camilla, the...
Grazia
What Is All This Nonsense About Prince Harry Taking The Throne?
This morning, ‘Nostradamus predictions for 2022’ was trending on Google as a major search query. Why? Because according to The Daily Star, an expert on the 16th Century astrologer has interpreted some of his prophecies as predicting the Queen’s death. The late author Mario Reading, who wrote...
Grazia
‘Grief Puts Everything Into Perspective’: Is The Royal Rift Between William And Harry Finally Over?
It was an image few expected to see, but many hoped for: Prince William and Prince Harry together once again, arriving to view flowers laid for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle in tow. The brothers, who have not been...
Grazia
What’s Reawakened Grief – And Why Are Some Of Us Experiencing It After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death?
After Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of Britain’s history, died on Thursday 8 September, it was revealed nearly half the country said it ‘shed a tear’ for the 96-year-old according to a YouGov poll. Though the Queen missed several public engagement due...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grazia
Prince Harry Is Forbidden From Wearing His Military Uniform To The Queen’s Vigil – But Prince Andrew Can
Prince Harry has been banned from wearing his military uniform to the Queen’s Vigil at the lying in state. However, Prince Andrew – who was disgraced for accusations of sexual assault against him and his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been permitted to wear his. The...
Grazia
Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewellery And The Significance Behind Her Favourite Pieces
The Queen (quite literally) had a dazzling array of jewellery to choose from. Having said that, most of her favourite, and most frequently worn, pieces were either presents or precious heirlooms that belonged to the family. Whatever the occasion, whether it was a state banquet, a televised address or a walkabout, careful attention was paid to what jewellery she chose. For day, she was often seen wearing the same pearl and diamond earrings, along with her special three-stranded pearl necklace, which were gifts from her grandmother and father respectively. According to Vanity Fair, Angela Kelly, in her memoir The Other Side of the Coin, said that she gravitated towards pearls because they help to 'soften' bright colours, which she famously wore frequently. And for night, it was the turn of diamonds, emeralds and rubies, usually in the form of a tiara worn with its companion necklace and earrings for extra dazzle.
Buckingham Palace reveals King and senior royals will guard Queen's coffin on Friday
Buckingham Palace has announced Queen Elizabeth II's children will mount a vigil around her coffin on Friday evening, similar to their guard in St. Giles' Cathedral in Scotland earlier this week.
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grazia
Everything We Know About Prince Harry’s Memoir
We’re hearing a lot of different things about Prince Harry’s memoir right now. In the wake of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death, some believe – The Sun included – that Harry has delayed the publication until next year at the earliest ‘as he grieves the Queen’s death with his Family’.
Grazia
Why The Show Must Go On At London Fashion Week
The Queen once famously appeared on the front row at London Fashion Week. But last Thursday, it was unclear whether the biannual event would go ahead as planned, falling as it does within the national period of mourning. Following the royal family's announcement of the Queen's death, Burberry emailed to...
Grazia
As Ekin-Su Takes NYFW, Which Islanders Have Landed The Biggest Brand Deals?
There's no denying the power of Love Island to influence us. With each new season comes a new dating lexicon, a new cleavage-adjacent trend (Underboob! Sideboob! hoverboob!), the urge to buy a beanbag, and a new graduating class of influencers ready to wield their power for the highest-bidding brand. For the Islanders, winning the competition is a bonus, the real prize is signing a lucrative brand deal once they leave the villa.
Grazia
The Internet Is Furious That Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Could Be Dating
Much like Kim Kardashian’s infamous photo shoot moment, or the time Regé-Jean Page licked a spoon in Bridgerton, the internet has once again been sent into meltdown. And this time the culprit is a rumoured celebrity pairing: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. We know, we’re confused too. It...
Comments / 0