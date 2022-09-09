ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grazia

What Is All This Nonsense About Prince Harry Taking The Throne?

This morning, ‘Nostradamus predictions for 2022’ was trending on Google as a major search query. Why? Because according to The Daily Star, an expert on the 16th Century astrologer has interpreted some of his prophecies as predicting the Queen’s death. The late author Mario Reading, who wrote...
Grazia

Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewellery And The Significance Behind Her Favourite Pieces

The Queen (quite literally) had a dazzling array of jewellery to choose from. Having said that, most of her favourite, and most frequently worn, pieces were either presents or precious heirlooms that belonged to the family. Whatever the occasion, whether it was a state banquet, a televised address or a walkabout, careful attention was paid to what jewellery she chose. For day, she was often seen wearing the same pearl and diamond earrings, along with her special three-stranded pearl necklace, which were gifts from her grandmother and father respectively. According to Vanity Fair, Angela Kelly, in her memoir The Other Side of the Coin, said that she gravitated towards pearls because they help to 'soften' bright colours, which she famously wore frequently. And for night, it was the turn of diamonds, emeralds and rubies, usually in the form of a tiara worn with its companion necklace and earrings for extra dazzle.
Grazia

Everything We Know About Prince Harry’s Memoir

We’re hearing a lot of different things about Prince Harry’s memoir right now. In the wake of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death, some believe – The Sun included – that Harry has delayed the publication until next year at the earliest ‘as he grieves the Queen’s death with his Family’.
Grazia

Why The Show Must Go On At London Fashion Week

The Queen once famously appeared on the front row at London Fashion Week. But last Thursday, it was unclear whether the biannual event would go ahead as planned, falling as it does within the national period of mourning. Following the royal family's announcement of the Queen's death, Burberry emailed to...
Grazia

As Ekin-Su Takes NYFW, Which Islanders Have Landed The Biggest Brand Deals?

There's no denying the power of Love Island to influence us. With each new season comes a new dating lexicon, a new cleavage-adjacent trend (Underboob! Sideboob! hoverboob!), the urge to buy a beanbag, and a new graduating class of influencers ready to wield their power for the highest-bidding brand. For the Islanders, winning the competition is a bonus, the real prize is signing a lucrative brand deal once they leave the villa.
