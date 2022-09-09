Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Tri-Village golf gets road wins over Ansonia golf
GREENVILLE — Tri-Village High School boys and girls golf teams defeated Ansonia High School at White Springs Golf Club on Sept. 13. For the boys match, the Patriots defeated the Tigers 175-184. For Tri-Village, CJ Osborne led the team and the match with a 40. Wyatt Ketring shot a 43 and Kasen Hale shot a 44. Ryder Brummott shot a 48. For the rest of the team, Troy Homan shot a 53 and Carter Finkbine shot a 65.
Daily Advocate
Green Wave boys’ golf washes away West Carrollton
GREENVILLE — In the rainy weather conditions, the Greenville High School boys’ golf team defeated West Carrollton, 179-258, at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Ethan Sunsdahl shot a team and match leading 41. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 44. Bryce Blumenstock and Aidan Honeyman both shot a 47 to round out the team scoring.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia and Arcanum place first in cheer and dance competition
ANSONIA — Ansonia High School hosted its fifth annual Ansonia Spirit Explosion Cheer and Dance competition on Sept. 11. The competition featured athletes from high school all the way down to youth clubs. Cheerleaders and dancers took the mat in many different divisions and age groups. In the high...
Daily Advocate
Lady Tigers cruise in road win over St. John’s
DELPHOS — Versailles High School girls’ golf defeated Delphos St. John’s at Delphos Country Club on Sept. 13, 211-257. Versailles had five of their golfers shoot the top six scores in the match. Ella Porter shot a 47 to lead the team. Lauren Jay shot a 52...
Daily Advocate
MV-MVCTC FFA hosts 53rd snnual Fall Fair
UNION CITY — This year, the Mississinawa Valley – MVCTC FFA chapter will be having its 53rd annual Fall Fair on Oct. 6. The Fall Fair dinner includes deliciously cooked chicken or ham, applesauce, a roll, a baked potato, Mrs. Wick’s pie, and the famous orange drink. All of the members work really hard to prepare this amazing meal. They are charging $10 a meal.
Daily Advocate
Darke County heavily represents at Blackhawk Invite.
GREENVILLE — A handful of high schools and middle schools participated in the Blackhawk Invite at Chenoweth Trails on Sept. 10. The run through the wilderness started with the high school girls. Mississinawa Valley’s own Taylee Woodbury finished first overall with a time of 21:23.6. Arcanum runner Brooklyn Miras finished second with a time of 21:36.4. Rounding out the top three is Tessa Fine from Greenville with a time of 21:59.
Daily Advocate
Towne Squares hold annual Harvest of Quilts
GREENVILLE — Towne Squares Quilt Club will be presenting it’s 39th annual Harvest of Quilts Show on Sept. 23 and 24 in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Show hours are Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They will show both old and new quilts from club members as well as the community.
Daily Advocate
Fall fun activities in the Arcanum area
It’s September! You know what that means…. Brumbaugh Fun/Fruit Farm is open. Their first day open was Saturday, Sept. 10 but they will be open every weekend for the next couple of months and you can enjoy their home-grown peaches and apples. Apple Cider Slushes and pumpkin cookies are also back. Come join in on the fun at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road, Arcanum. They are open Saturdays from 11-7 and Sundays from 12-7. Questions? Call 937-692-8084.
Daily Advocate
DCCA Fourth Avenue at local high schools
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts opens its 2022-2023 Arts In Education series with a cappella quartet Fourth Avenue performing in all area high schools during the week of Sept. 19. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA has proudly presented high quality professional artists to students in all grades of every local school at no charge to the students for the past 39 years, and looks forward to continuing this enriching program for years yet to come.
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice pays it forward
GREENVILLE — What started as a fun new game at the EverHeart Hospice annual golf outing has blossomed into a way to give back to other area non-profit organizations each year. During their 27th annual Memorial Golf Outing, EverHeart raised $650 at their “Pay it Forward” hole. Golf teams...
Daily Advocate
Two blood drives planned in Versailles
VERSAILLES — Support September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and enter “The Game” drawing for Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets by donating at the Versailles Poultry Days Committee and sixth annual Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive Monday, Sept. 19 from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles. An additional blood drive will be held in Versailles on Saturday, Sept. 24, during the annual Fall Harvest Sale and Farmers’ Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Versailles High School, 280 Marker Road.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Utilities Committee (Chairman Godwin, Vice Chainnan Norris, and Member Brown) will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m., in the Council Chambers, Municipal Building, The committee will discuss the study for a master meter and back flower preventer for the three trailer courts within the city.
Daily Advocate
Macy joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Mandy Macy to their care team as a hospice aide. Macy attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center to earn her credential as a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). She has 11 years of experience as an STNA and loves her career.
Daily Advocate
Art Guild accepting entries for show
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is reviving its tradition of hosting an annual Fine Art Show. This year’s show will be held the first week of October at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville in conjunction with Darke DD. Awards will be determined by a “People’s Choice” vote. The prize categories will include first through third place in the amounts $300, $200, and $100, respectively, as well as first through third place for a various abilities category in the amounts $100, $75, and $50, respectively, and numerous honorable mention prizes in cash and gift certificates. A special award will be given for the best “Park” themed art for $100 which will be judged by Jessica Shafer from Darke DD.
Daily Advocate
Union City will host Fiesta
UNION CITY, Ind. — Join Union City, Ind. for its second annual Union City Fiesta Arts & Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 1:30-10 p.m., at Union City’s Artisan Crossing Park, 329 West Pearl St. This free event will celebrate Latin-American culture and entertainment. All ages are welcome...
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
Daily Advocate
Light Foundation catches Hooked on Fishing
GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation is rolling out a new program through their Leadership Academy this fall, Hooked on Fishing! Ages 5-17 will enjoy the outdoors while learning everything about the outdoor sport. Although new to The Light Foundation, it is not new to the Darke County community, as...
Daily Advocate
Dr. Yount named to OAFP board
ARCANUM — Heidi Yount, MD, of Arcanum, was recently appointed to the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians’ (OAFP) Board of Directors as West Central Regional Director. In this role, Dr. Yount will represent the family physicians in this region of Ohio, while advocating for their needs and goals as members of the OAFP.
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk actors needed
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts is in need of actors to tell spooky tales during the organization’s annual Ghost Walk event that will take place Halloween weekend; the walk in downtown Greenville will be Friday, Oct. 28, and the Cemetery Walk in Greenville Union Cemetery happens Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.
Daily Advocate
Delphos Wireless celebrates grand opening
GREENVILLE – Delphos Wireless celebrates grand opening of Cricket store in Greenville. A Ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the newest Delphos Wireless Cricket store in Greenville. The store is located at 1371 Wagner Avenue Suite 8.
