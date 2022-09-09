Read full article on original website
You're Invited to HSU Family Weekend Sept. 23-24Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion PhaseHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene Pancake Day for 2022 is Back September 24th
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is hosting its annual feeding feast known as the "Pancake Day and Auction." This year the Kiwanis Club of Abilene will be having their Pancake Day and Auction on Saturday, September 24th, beginning at 8 AM. Yep, the Kiwanis Pancake Day and Auction is back...
Abilene’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Mac & Cheese Cook-Off is Back
While macaroni and cheese is not my personal favorite it's been a staple and a life-or-death favorite with all my eight children for the last 45 years at my house. So, it's not surprising to me that there is a macaroni and cheese cook-off that takes place right here in Abilene every year.
Gear Up Abilene and Jump On the Battle Wagon To Help Annihilate The Demons
Abilene's Rise Church and their Rise Discipleship are getting ready for their annual event, the "Demon Hunter Expo" a Zombie Paintball Ride. The demon hunting and extermination are scheduled for every Saturday night in October from 7:30 PM until midnight. This incredibly fun event all started as an exciting way...
Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?
Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
In Abilene $1.6 Million Buys This Charming Cottage on La Hacienda Drive
There are some beautiful homes in Abilene, and then there are some gorgeous homes in Abilene. However, it's a bit different when the home that you're looking at was built for the builder that was building it. When it's a custom-built home for the builder, you know that nothing is...
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
Coming Soon To the Paramount Theatre in Abilene New Bigger Better Seats
Americans have grown since the 1900s, in both population size and in the sheer size of the human body. Elife.org aka eLife Digest reports that the human body has grown considerably from 1920 to 2020 both in height and in circumference. And I personally will attest that within the last...
Abilene Alzheimer’s Assoc. Says It’s Okay to Wear White After Labor Day
If you know etiquette like I know etiquette then you already know it's not cool to wear white after Labor Day. However, a local Abilene Alzheimer's Association walk team says it's OK to wear white after Labor Day since it's meant to remind everyone about the fight to put an end to Alzheimer's.
Kick Up Your Heels: Live Music Coming to This Year’s West Texas Fair and Rodeo
I'll admit it, I'm getting excited because it's coming soon. Everyone that knows me knows I love the fall. It's my time of year. The weather finally beings to cool, and football cranks up with the holidays not too far behind. Another sign of fall on the way is the...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
The Department of Public Safety Issues a Labor Day Safety Message
Earlier this year my friend, DPS trooper, and PIO for the DPS Fred Biddle retired, that's when I got to meet Sergeant Marc Couch the new PIO for the Department of Public Safety here in Abilene and West Texas. Sergeant Couch reached out to me and asked if we could...
