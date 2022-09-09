ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone goes portable with a new mobile game reveal next week

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mrmmc_0hokWZoD00

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most beloved battle royale games in the world, and now that experience is coming to mobile devices with the aptly titled Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

As reported by VGC, Call of Duty: Warzone was announced to receive a mobile version all the way back in March of this year – understandable if that piece of news has slipped your mind since.

The game is set to be revealed during Call of Duty: Next, the upcoming showcase which is set to reveal brand new information about multiple games in the series, including Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare II. You can watch Call of Duty: Next on September 15 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2FKv_0hokWZoD00

“Our mission with Project Aurora, the codename for our new mobile title, is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality battle royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play,” Activision Blizzard shared previously.

Details are still thin on the ground for Warzone Mobile, but we’ll find out much more in the next week. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to enter its Open Beta phase, which will give the general public their first opportunity to get to grips with the new mechanics of the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise.

Activision Blizzard refocused their efforts on the development of Call of Duty games recently, canceling titles such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. Call of Duty: Next will hopefully show us what that game was sacrificed for.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deathverse: Let It Die preview – a must-play battle royale brawler

I’m hiding in a bush, fearing for my life. Moments earlier, I was fighting off a giant mutated rat before I was assaulted from behind. A figure wearing a kitchen apron and a paper bag on their head, with the player name “Uncle Death,” had taken to swinging their comically-shaped katana in my general direction. The first few swipes missed, but one connected and drained me of some Voltage (essentially, health).
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy