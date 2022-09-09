Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting inside Muskegon Heights bar
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 34-year-old is expected to survive after being shot inside the Hideout Bar in Muskegon Heights overnight. The Muskegon Heights Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Hideout Bar on 100 E. Broadway. It's unclear at this time how the shooting...
WWMT
Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect arrested after chase involving shots at deputies
A suspect has been arrested after a long car and foot chase, in which several police departments provided their assistance.
oceanacountypress.com
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
WWMTCw
Police release photos of man accused of robbing Battle Creek bank at gunpoint
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has released new surveillance camera images in hopes the public can help identify the suspect accused of robbing a bank. The man, described by police as a 6-foot-tall with a slender build, was armed with a gun when he demanded...
WWMTCw
Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
Police: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood
A 17-year-old was shot in Kentwood Tuesday, police say.
Lansing police need your help solving murder case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
WWMT
Teenager shot in Kentwood, bullets found in nearby buildings and vehicles
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the lower chest and stomach Tuesday, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The teenager was found near Bowen Boulevard in Kentwood, police said. Numerous shell castings were found on scene and several vehicles and buildings were...
wgvunews.org
Downtown shooting prompts GRPD to increase police presence during ArtPrize
After four people were shot near the Blue Bridge over the weekend, the Grand Rapids Police Department says it will increase patrols during ArtPrize. According to the GRPD, police were made aware of a large group of young adults throwing an illegal party on the Blue Bridge early Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene around 3am, gunshots rang out with bullets hitting four people.
WWMTCw
Police identify man shot and killed in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who died Sunday in a shooting on Princeton Avenue was identified by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Sunday morning: One dead after early morning Kalamazoo shooting. Antonio Shavanno Labarre, 53, was shot several times near Drexel Place, according to KDPS. He was...
One dead after shooting on East Barnes Ave in Lansing
UPDATE 9/14/2022 – The Lansing Police Department has released additional information on the victim. LPD officials initially stated the victim was 22. He is actually 32-year-old Dominick Hopson. More updates will be released as they become available. UPDATE (11:17 p.m.) – Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting on the 100 […]
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
3 killed in southern Kent County crash identified by police
ALTO, MI - Three people killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Lowell on Monday have been identified by police. All three were in the same vehicle when the crash occurred Sept. 12, at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street, according to Michigan State Police. Trisca Beasley, 55, of...
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
Fox17
Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
Man shot by officers amid chase is out of hospital
A man accused of leading police on a chase that crossed two counties last week is out of the hospital, where he was taken after one of the officers shot him.
1 man dead after shooting Tuesday night in Lansing
A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 100 block of east Barnes Avenue, according to the Lansing Police Department.
