ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANDVILLE, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Kentwood, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Kentwood, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need your help solving murder case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Silent Observer
wgvunews.org

Downtown shooting prompts GRPD to increase police presence during ArtPrize

After four people were shot near the Blue Bridge over the weekend, the Grand Rapids Police Department says it will increase patrols during ArtPrize. According to the GRPD, police were made aware of a large group of young adults throwing an illegal party on the Blue Bridge early Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene around 3am, gunshots rang out with bullets hitting four people.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Police identify man shot and killed in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who died Sunday in a shooting on Princeton Avenue was identified by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Sunday morning: One dead after early morning Kalamazoo shooting. Antonio Shavanno Labarre, 53, was shot several times near Drexel Place, according to KDPS. He was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

One dead after shooting on East Barnes Ave in Lansing

UPDATE 9/14/2022 – The Lansing Police Department has released additional information on the victim. LPD officials initially stated the victim was 22. He is actually 32-year-old Dominick Hopson. More updates will be released as they become available. UPDATE (11:17 p.m.) – Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting on the 100 […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
KENTWOOD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy