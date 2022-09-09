Read full article on original website
WESH
Flood advisories issued for multiple Central Florida counties
Brevard County has a flood advisory in effect until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The National Weather Service has also issued...
WESH
Barricaded driver found dead inside RV after negotiations shut down Central Florida highway
CLERMONT, Fla. — A major Central Florida road was shut down early Wednesday morning as officials attempted to negotiate with a subject barricaded inside an RV on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. U.S. Highway 27 was closed in both directions. "What we heard was, repeatedly, ‘come...
1 killed in crash along US Highway 1 in Bunnell
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man died in a crash along U.S. Highway 1 in Bunnell early Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway around 1:45 a.m. Investigators said the man was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when he approached a...
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
wuft.org
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester. Just his luck,...
WESH
Storms impact most of Central Florida Wednesday
Watching for showers & storms this afternoon. Today’s coverage will be slightly higher at 70% with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will still be high over the next few days, about 60%.
WESH
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
WESH
Amtrak suspends Florida trains as concerns about rail worker strike grow
Train service is being derailed for people across the U.S. and in Central Florida. Negotiations between unions and the railroads have hit a roadblock and they may strike Friday. Amtrak is canceling all of its long-distance trains starting Thursday to prepare for it. Economists said a potential freight strike would...
WESH
Deputies investigating homicide on Marion County trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a homicide in Ocala Monday night. The sheriff’s office said the homicide happened on Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Road. Officials say they were called around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a white male...
WESH
FHP: 40-year-old man dies in Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
fox35orlando.com
'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills
LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WESH
Residents, leadership clash as electric rates increase in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. — Electric bills are on the rise in Leesburg and that's caused total frustration Monday night with both residents and leadership. City commissioners say there's been a sharp increase in the cost of natural gas thanks to the Russian invasion, supply chain issues, and inflation in general.
WESH
Sheriff: Homicide on Marion County trail stemmed from 'drug deal gone wrong'
OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man is facing charges for second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm following what investigators are calling a drug deal gone wrong. Candles and a cross have been left at the entrance to the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. They were left to honor...
mycbs4.com
Deadly crash in Marion County
A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
flaglerlive.com
Westward Ho, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Tells Realtors, with View to Double City’s Footprint
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin was home: “Good morning fellow-Realtors, it’s a pleasure to be back here again,” Alfin told an audience of 55 at this morning’s annual Meet the Mayors breakfast, arranged every year by the Flagler County Association of Realtors at their building in Bunnell.
WESH
Volusia County man charged after child's hospitalized from cannabis exposure
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Deland man is charged with child neglect after investigators said a small child in his care got hold of a product with cannabis in it. Raekwon Watts was arrested Monday after deputies said the child was taken to the hospital, where staff discovered THC in his bloodwork.
WESH
Boil water notice issued for Marion County communities, utility officials say
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for some Marion County communities. Marion County Utilities said places in the area of Village and Silver Spring communities fall under the notice. Water used for daily tasks such as cooking, drinking and brushing teeth should be boiled until MCU notifies residents that...
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Get Ready as Peak of the Hurricane Season Begins
Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis urged Floridians to prepare as Florida entered the peak of the 2022 Hurricane Season on Saturday. Patronis said his Prepare Florida website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared. “The peak...
