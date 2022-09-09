ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WESH

Flood advisories issued for multiple Central Florida counties

Brevard County has a flood advisory in effect until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The National Weather Service has also issued...
WESH

Storms impact most of Central Florida Wednesday

Watching for showers & storms this afternoon. Today’s coverage will be slightly higher at 70% with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will still be high over the next few days, about 60%.
WESH

Amtrak suspends Florida trains as concerns about rail worker strike grow

Train service is being derailed for people across the U.S. and in Central Florida. Negotiations between unions and the railroads have hit a roadblock and they may strike Friday. Amtrak is canceling all of its long-distance trains starting Thursday to prepare for it. Economists said a potential freight strike would...
WESH

Deputies investigating homicide on Marion County trail

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a homicide in Ocala Monday night. The sheriff’s office said the homicide happened on Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Road. Officials say they were called around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a white male...
WESH

FHP: 40-year-old man dies in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
fox35orlando.com

'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills

LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
WESH

Residents, leadership clash as electric rates increase in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — Electric bills are on the rise in Leesburg and that's caused total frustration Monday night with both residents and leadership. City commissioners say there's been a sharp increase in the cost of natural gas thanks to the Russian invasion, supply chain issues, and inflation in general.
mycbs4.com

Deadly crash in Marion County

A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
WESH

Boil water notice issued for Marion County communities, utility officials say

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for some Marion County communities. Marion County Utilities said places in the area of Village and Silver Spring communities fall under the notice. Water used for daily tasks such as cooking, drinking and brushing teeth should be boiled until MCU notifies residents that...

