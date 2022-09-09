ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State mailbag: Jack Colletto succession plan, Beavers’ Pac-12 title game chances, fans obsession with Top 25

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks vs BYU Cougars football tickets: Seats for Sept. 17 game at Autzen Stadium start at $42

This weekend, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks host the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium in what could be one of the most important games of their season. Despite a season-opening loss to No. 1 Georgia, there is plenty of optimism around this team with new coach Dan Lanning. A win over a red-hot BYU team coming off a stunning upset of previously No. 9 ranked Baylor could provide the momentum this team needs to make a run for a major bowl game.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks could use third different starting offensive line against BYU

Oregon’s offensive line has already had to shuffle lineups during the first two games of the season and might have a third different starting lineup this week against BYU. Starter Steven Jones missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an unspecified injury, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed the season opener but played extensively at guard last week, was with the first team during practice for the No. 25 Ducks as they prepare to host the No. 12 Cougars on Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out

Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks aiming for more explosive plays

Through two games, the Oregon Ducks have gotten much of what has come to be known as the Bo Nix experience. The former Auburn quarterback has long had a knack for avoiding pressure and creating some big plays, but also has suffered from some crucial miscues. Nix has delivered on both fronts so far for the No. 25 Ducks, with a costly interception in the season-opening loss to Georgia, and an extremely accurate and efficient performance, albeit against FCS competition, while throwing for a career-high five touchdowns against Eastern Washington.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Pac 12#Succession Plan#American Football#College Football#Smith And Co#Gobeavs2
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead

It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent

The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN

The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
CORVALLIS, OR
kslsports.com

BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium

PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Red Flags and Power Disruptions

Two years ago this week, wildfires devastated Oregon and raged through northern Lincoln County, forever changing lives and landscapes. In a cruel irony, nature chose this anniversary to duplicate fire conditions with heavy winds, high temperatures, and low humidity. But one major difference this year is that power utilities around the state were proactively turning off the electricity and that may have made all the difference.
OREGON STATE
Mental_Floss

Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name

Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy