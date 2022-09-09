Oregon State mailbag: Jack Colletto succession plan, Beavers’ Pac-12 title game chances, fans obsession with Top 25

Read full article on original website
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon Ducks vs BYU Cougars football tickets: Seats for Sept. 17 game at Autzen Stadium start at $42
This weekend, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks host the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium in what could be one of the most important games of their season. Despite a season-opening loss to No. 1 Georgia, there is plenty of optimism around this team with new coach Dan Lanning. A win over a red-hot BYU team coming off a stunning upset of previously No. 9 ranked Baylor could provide the momentum this team needs to make a run for a major bowl game.
Pac-12 football power rankings: USC takes top spot, followed by Utah, Oregon State
The USC Trojans jumped above the Utah Utes to earn the top spot in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive after Caleb Williams led the Trojans to a 41-28 victory Saturday at Stanford. Utah walloped Southern Utah 73-7, but USC earned five of the seven first-place...
Oregon Ducks could use third different starting offensive line against BYU
Oregon’s offensive line has already had to shuffle lineups during the first two games of the season and might have a third different starting lineup this week against BYU. Starter Steven Jones missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an unspecified injury, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed the season opener but played extensively at guard last week, was with the first team during practice for the No. 25 Ducks as they prepare to host the No. 12 Cougars on Saturday.
Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out
Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks aiming for more explosive plays
Through two games, the Oregon Ducks have gotten much of what has come to be known as the Bo Nix experience. The former Auburn quarterback has long had a knack for avoiding pressure and creating some big plays, but also has suffered from some crucial miscues. Nix has delivered on both fronts so far for the No. 25 Ducks, with a costly interception in the season-opening loss to Georgia, and an extremely accurate and efficient performance, albeit against FCS competition, while throwing for a career-high five touchdowns against Eastern Washington.
First top 25 matchup at Autzen Stadium since 2018 offers ‘defining moment’ for Oregon Ducks, BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks and No. 12 BYU Cougars will take center stage in the national spotlight on Saturday, when they play one of two top 25 matchups in college football this weekend. Autzen Stadium will serve as host Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., FOX) for its first meeting of...
What Oregon can carry over from Eastern Washington win to marquee matchup with BYU: Ducks confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s 70-14 win over Eastern Washington and look ahead to the marquee matchup with No. 12 BYU. Evaluating Oregon’s win in the big picture and near term. The few things that carry over and apply from...
Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead
It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent
The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN
The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
kslsports.com
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon’s top 25 matchup with BYU
Oregon is coming off a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington and is back in the top 25. The No. 25 Ducks (1-1) host No. 12 BYU (2-0), which is coming off a 26-20 double-overtime win over Baylor, on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference...
Oregon Ducks to face old teammate Kingsley Suamataia vs. BYU, which says he’s ‘something special’
Oregon will welcome back a former Duck when BYU visits Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia was at UO less than a year ago as a true freshman. Now the redshirt-freshman and former five-star recruit is the starting right tackle for the No. 12 Cougars.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers eye their first sweep of a non-conference schedule since 2014 when they play Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is Oregon State’s first game in Portland since 1986, when the Beavers played host to UCLA.
Oregon Ducks host top 25 matchup vs. BYU: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon in a meeting between ranked teams at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) When: Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Red Flags and Power Disruptions
Two years ago this week, wildfires devastated Oregon and raged through northern Lincoln County, forever changing lives and landscapes. In a cruel irony, nature chose this anniversary to duplicate fire conditions with heavy winds, high temperatures, and low humidity. But one major difference this year is that power utilities around the state were proactively turning off the electricity and that may have made all the difference.
WWEEK
Cheryle A. Kennedy, Chairwoman of the Grand Ronde Tribes, Describes a Vision for Willamette Falls
Every second, 30,849 cubic feet of water plunge over the edge of Willamette Falls. Among American waterfalls, that’s second in volume only to Niagara, even though the signature falls on the Willamette River is 130 feet shorter. Another difference: You can visit Niagara Falls. Willamette Falls is a lot...
Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name
Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
