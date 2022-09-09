Read full article on original website
Related
loudersound.com
Watch Metallica react to their audience booing St. Anger
Metallica frontman James Hetfield takes St. Anger bashing in his stride, because he is James Hetfield. It’s well-known that Metallica’s 2003 album St. Anger provokes a pretty strong reaction in Metallica fans. And more often than not, that reaction is not a good one. But it would appear...
loudersound.com
Interview: Billy Gibbons on Elwood Francis and the bright future of ZZ Top
The death last year of bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill looked like it might be the end of ZZ Top, but with Elwood Francis now filling his shoes Billy Gibbons reveals why it’s business as usual. The revival – and indeed the very survival – of ZZ Top in 2022 is...
Guitar World Magazine
Behind the scenes of Blizzard of Ozz, the album that launched Ozzy Osbourne's solo career and made Randy Rhoads a guitar god
The following article was originally published in Guitar World magazine's March 2006 issue. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In a career that spans five decades, Alan di Perna has written for pretty much every magazine in the world with the word “guitar” in its title, as well as other prestigious outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Creem, Player, Classic Rock, Musician, Future Music, Keyboard, grammy.com and reverb.com. He is author of Guitar Masters: Intimate Portraits, Green Day: The Ultimate Unauthorized History and co-author of Play It Loud: An Epic History of the Sound Style and Revolution of the Electric Guitar. The latter became the inspiration for the Metropolitan Museum of Art/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibition “Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll.” As a professional guitarist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist, Alan has worked with recording artists Brianna Lea Pruett, Fawn Wood, Brenda McMorrow, Sat Kartar and Shox Lumania.
Dave Grohl’s Favorite Led Zeppelin Album Shaped How He Plays Drums
Dave Grohl's favorite Led Zeppelin album includes a powerhouse John Bonham performance that molded his drumming approach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred Eruption on Eddie's Frankenstein guitar
Wolfgang shared the footage to celebrate 45 years since the recording of Van Halen's instrumental masterpiece. Last Thursday (September 8) marked 45 years to the day that Eddie Van Halen’s Eruption was first recorded, and to celebrate the occasion, Wolfgang Van Halen posted a clip of him shredding the instrumental masterpiece using his late father’s Frankenstein electric guitar.
Why Stevie Nicks Plays the Tambourine During Performances
Stevie Nicks is known for her flowing outfits, captivating voice, and tambourine. Here's why she decided to start playing the tambourine during performances.
Dua Lipa shows off her salsa moves dancing to Marc Anthony’s hit song
Dua Lipa is once again showing she is an honorary Latina, after collaborating with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and showing her skills in Spanish on a viral video with her Venezuelan friends. Now the singer is sharing her dance moves, enjoying a fun night and showing...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
RELATED PEOPLE
loudersound.com
Oak premiere brand new single Dreamless Sleep
Norwegian progressive rock quartet Oak have premiered their brand new single Dreamless Sleep, which you can listen to below. The new single is the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise which will be released through Karisma Records on November 11.
loudersound.com
A.A. Williams shares powerful video for new single The Echo
A.A. Williams plays her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. A.A. Williams has shared a powerful video for her new single The Echo, which you can watch below. The compelling accompanying video, directed by Fraser West, depicts a young man’s dark odyssey around night-time London before reaching an unexpected ending.
loudersound.com
Grice releases trailer for new album Polarchoral
British art-rocker Grice has released a video trailer for upcoming album Polarchoral, which you can watch below. Polarchoral, Grice's fifth full-length release, will be released through hungersleep Records on November 4. "Creating this album has been a process of looking inward through the microscope as much as looking outward and...
Why you should definitely own Blues For The Red Sun by Kyuss
The story of the sound that blew in from the desert
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudersound.com
Willow drops beautifully reflective new track curious/furious
Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming album. Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming fifth studio album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, which is scheduled to arrive on September 23. <COPINGMECHANISM> will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Lately I Feel Everything, and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
loudersound.com
Steve Howe releases emotive new video for Plexus with late son Virgil
Steve Howe will release Luna Mist, collection of recordings with Virgil Howe, in September. Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released a colourful new video for the emotive Plexus, which you can watch below. It's taken from Lunar Mist, a second collaboration with his late son Virgil Howe who tragically passed...
Kelsea Ballerini Teases Epic Collaboration in New Instagram Video
The pop and country worlds are coming together for an epic collaboration. On Friday, Sept. 9, Kelsea Ballerini confirmed a trio with two of her good friends in the music industry. Ballerini took to social media to announce that she would be teaming up with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Nicki Minaj Releases “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” f/ JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch
Nicki Minaj has shared “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” featuring JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. The track debuted on Minaj’s Queen Radio and saw plenty of support on social media from its contributors. JT tweeted, “Haven’t felt like this since ‘in my feelings’ in 2018 before prison, I got out & never got my WOW moment, it became depressing…. I thought I would never feel excited & motivated again! This feel so good I’m so happy & I Deserve this.”
msn.com
The most lucrative music tours of all time
Slide 1 of 21: The world of music has changed significantly since the dawn of the Internet. If artists want to be heard and make a good living, they have no choice but to head out on tour.While most tours are high profile, competition is still fierce.Here are the 20 top-grossing tours of all time. May the best tour win!
Comments / 0