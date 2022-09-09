ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why there were pink smoke bombs on the field at Bills-Rams

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
You may have seen some photos and videos from Thursday’s NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium and wondered what was up.

No, it wasn’t some excited Bills fans making a statement like they were in the crowd at a soccer game.

It turned out to be protesters, two of whom made it on to the field, and it may be the same ones associated with other protests we’ve seen in pro sports this past year a few times.

Let’s dive in and explain who’s taking credit for this and what it’s all about:

Who's claiming responsibility?

That would be Direct Action Everywhere:

The women were identified as Emek Echo and Katia Shokrai by Direct Action Everywhere, which bills itself as grassroots animal rights network and said the women were representing them. …

The group said the protesters on Thursday night were trying to highlight an upcoming Smithfield Foods factory farm trial.

Smithfield Foods, founded in Smithfield, Virginia, in 1936, is owned by Chinese billionaire Wan Long. According to Forbes, Smithfield is the world’s largest pork processer and hog producer.

Wait, they've done this before?

Yes! At the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest:

And at three Minnesota Timberwolves games, with one person chaining themselves to the basket stanchion and another gluing herself to the floor:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

IN THIS ARTICLE
