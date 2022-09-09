Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Returning to in-person event, Portland Book Festival announces author lineup
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Book Festival organizers have announced the lineup of authors, as the 2022 version of the event returns to in-person activities. The festival was held virtually in 2020 held over multiple weeks and featured a hybrid format in 2021 with a week of virtual events and a smaller in-person festival.
Marilyn Clint named new Rose Festival CEO
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Rose Festival has named a new leader. Marilyn Clint will be taking over as CEO from Jeff Curtis. Clint has decades of experience managing Rose Festival events, including the festival’s iconic Grand Floral Parade. Curtis stepped down in May after leading the Rose...
Fun Fall Events in Hood River
Looking for some fun fall events in The Gorge? Melanie Finstad, manager of the Hood River Visitor Center, joined us to share some great fall events to get on your calendar!. For more information on all these events and more, check out the Visit Hood River website. This segment sponsored...
WWeek: Crime encroaches on Dawson Park, landmark of Portland's Black community
Over the past two years, Portland’s Dawson Park has been the site of murders, reported drug dealing, and sex work. People living in the area say their calls to the city have gone unanswered. Willamette Week spent several days at the park and pouring through police reports for a...
Stranger enters Northeast Portland home, climbs into 10-year-old's bed
PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland homeowner says her sense of safety is shaken after a person she didn't know walked into her house Tuesday and climbed into her 10-year-old son's bed. “They came in the front door, and they wandered into my children’s room, and crawled up onto the...
George Fox golfer given sponsor's exemption to play in Portland Classic
PORTLAND, Ore. — The best women golfers in the world are in town for the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic golf tournament at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland. It’s a special week for area golf fans and especially one golfer from George Fox University in Newberg. Makensie Tool,...
TriMet Celebrates New FX Service Between Gresham & Downtown Portland
It's easier to get between Downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson got a preview of TriMet's new FX route and a tour of the new "bendy" buses. FX, short for Frequent Express, is faster than regular bus service, thanks to longer buses, three doors for boarding, in-lane stops and dedicated lanes. FX uses signal priority technology so riders can keep moving even when traffic isn't. We’re proud to announce FX2-Division as our first FX line, bringing better transit to Southeast Portland and Gresham.
New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
TriMet's New FX Service
It's about to get faster and easier to travel between downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson found out what to expect with TriMet's new FX Service. For more information on this new service, visit TriMet here. This segment was sponsored by TRIMET.
Portland businesses impacted by changing landscape of downtown
PORTLAND, Ore. — After two years of hurdles, KATU spoke with downtown Portland businesses to ask how they feel about the current landscape of the neighborhood. Jim Rice owns The Fields Bar and Grill. Rice said he sees the ongoing cleanup efforts, but after several break-ins, he decided to open his latest business in Vancouver instead of Portland.
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
LGBTQ+ community condemns violence amid alleged bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man charged with a bias crime accused of assaulting multiple women last week for what he thought their sexual orientations were is appearing in court again Wednesday. In the wake of the violent attack, LGBTQ+ organizations are standing up to the hate and violence thrown...
Multnomah County leaders meet for update on gun violence in the Portland metro area
As Portland deals with record gun violence, Multnomah County leaders met Monday to discuss gun violence across the metro area and prevention efforts. Portland's Community Safety Division Director Mike Meyers, Deputy Police Chief Mike Frome, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt attended. Portland reported...
Ridgefield teacher's strike continues, both sides back at the table Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The teachers' strike in Ridgefield continues as the two sides are back at the bargaining table today, with the meetings beginning at 9:30 a.m. Both sides agreed to cancel school on Tuesday, it's the third day of canceled classes. There will be a school board meeting...
Proponents of Oregon gun control measure push ahead, opponents push back
PORTLAND, Ore. — At issue is how to solve the gun violence crisis. Reverend Mark Knutson with Augustana Lutheran Church said he and his colleagues have joined the grassroots effort of Measure 114. "When I hear a high school senior, nephew say, when I asked what his top goals...
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
The money and debate behind the effort to change Portland's government
PORTLAND, Ore. — Expensive, monumental, and now, divisive -- all words to describe the effort to persuade voters to dramatically overhaul Portland’s government in November. It’s turning into the most expensive effort in the city’s recent history. This summer, a Council-appointed 20-person charter commission overwhelmingly approved...
