Portland, OR

KATU.com

Returning to in-person event, Portland Book Festival announces author lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Book Festival organizers have announced the lineup of authors, as the 2022 version of the event returns to in-person activities. The festival was held virtually in 2020 held over multiple weeks and featured a hybrid format in 2021 with a week of virtual events and a smaller in-person festival.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Marilyn Clint named new Rose Festival CEO

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Rose Festival has named a new leader. Marilyn Clint will be taking over as CEO from Jeff Curtis. Clint has decades of experience managing Rose Festival events, including the festival’s iconic Grand Floral Parade. Curtis stepped down in May after leading the Rose...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fun Fall Events in Hood River

Looking for some fun fall events in The Gorge? Melanie Finstad, manager of the Hood River Visitor Center, joined us to share some great fall events to get on your calendar!. For more information on all these events and more, check out the Visit Hood River website. This segment sponsored...
HOOD RIVER, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
KATU.com

George Fox golfer given sponsor's exemption to play in Portland Classic

PORTLAND, Ore. — The best women golfers in the world are in town for the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic golf tournament at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland. It’s a special week for area golf fans and especially one golfer from George Fox University in Newberg. Makensie Tool,...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

TriMet Celebrates New FX Service Between Gresham & Downtown Portland

It's easier to get between Downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson got a preview of TriMet's new FX route and a tour of the new "bendy" buses. FX, short for Frequent Express, is faster than regular bus service, thanks to longer buses, three doors for boarding, in-lane stops and dedicated lanes. FX uses signal priority technology so riders can keep moving even when traffic isn't. We’re proud to announce FX2-Division as our first FX line, bringing better transit to Southeast Portland and Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet's New FX Service

It's about to get faster and easier to travel between downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson found out what to expect with TriMet's new FX Service. For more information on this new service, visit TriMet here. This segment was sponsored by TRIMET.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland businesses impacted by changing landscape of downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. — After two years of hurdles, KATU spoke with downtown Portland businesses to ask how they feel about the current landscape of the neighborhood. Jim Rice owns The Fields Bar and Grill. Rice said he sees the ongoing cleanup efforts, but after several break-ins, he decided to open his latest business in Vancouver instead of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

LGBTQ+ community condemns violence amid alleged bias crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man charged with a bias crime accused of assaulting multiple women last week for what he thought their sexual orientations were is appearing in court again Wednesday. In the wake of the violent attack, LGBTQ+ organizations are standing up to the hate and violence thrown...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County leaders meet for update on gun violence in the Portland metro area

As Portland deals with record gun violence, Multnomah County leaders met Monday to discuss gun violence across the metro area and prevention efforts. Portland's Community Safety Division Director Mike Meyers, Deputy Police Chief Mike Frome, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt attended. Portland reported...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

The money and debate behind the effort to change Portland's government

PORTLAND, Ore. — Expensive, monumental, and now, divisive -- all words to describe the effort to persuade voters to dramatically overhaul Portland’s government in November. It’s turning into the most expensive effort in the city’s recent history. This summer, a Council-appointed 20-person charter commission overwhelmingly approved...
PORTLAND, OR

