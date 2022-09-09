It's easier to get between Downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson got a preview of TriMet's new FX route and a tour of the new "bendy" buses. FX, short for Frequent Express, is faster than regular bus service, thanks to longer buses, three doors for boarding, in-lane stops and dedicated lanes. FX uses signal priority technology so riders can keep moving even when traffic isn't. We’re proud to announce FX2-Division as our first FX line, bringing better transit to Southeast Portland and Gresham.

