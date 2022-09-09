Read full article on original website
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo goes unnoticed as he mixes with crowd paying tribute to the Queen in Green Park
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was completely unrecognised by onlookers as he paid tribute to the late Queen at Green Park earlier this week.The English property developer, who wedded Her Majesty’s granddaughter in 2020, visited Green Park on Monday (12 September) to look at the tributes left for the Queen.Viral photos captured by the press show Mozzi sitting down as he looked over tributes left for the late monarch. Other onlookers were seen standing alongside him, without noticing him.Princess Beatrice and her husband also attended the service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for the reception of...
Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin
LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state. Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames. The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.
The Queen's Corgis Get a New Home
The Queen left behind her dogs, and now we know where they will go. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the story.
‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles
A nurse has reflected on meeting the “extremely charming” King Charles twice and sharing a “lovely” handshake and smile with him.The King has spoken to many people laying tributes for his late mother at various points since her death last Thursday, and one woman has recalled meeting Charles when he was a prince.Michelle Beaver, who lives in Liverpool and works as a cardiology nurse, told the PA news agency that she met Charles twice in 2019 and that the moments left her with a “warm feeling” and induced plenty of laughter.She first encountered Charles in February that year at...
