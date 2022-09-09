‘Star Wars’ Night at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The force shall be with you at this next game. Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting a ‘Star Wars’ night that will feature a special jersey worn by players and lots of fun at the game.

The game will be on September 10 at 6:35 P.M. Fireworks will also be shown if the weather permits. Those who are interested in the online jersey auction can start bidding at 5:30 P.M. on September 10 at 12 P.M. and runs till September 14. Players will be signing the jerseys. Proceeds from the auction will benefit ‘ Increadable Adaptive MMA .’ To learn more and get tickets visit, https://www.milb.com/albuquerque .

