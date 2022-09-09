ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

ESPN analyst all but accuses Cardinals’ Albert Pujols of cheating

The St. Louis Cardinals have been receiving a lot of media coverage lately, in large part due to Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 700 home runs. Lately, members of the media have begun taking subtle, and not so subtle, shots at Pujols, saying that his recent hot stretch can only be explained by one thing: steroids.
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy