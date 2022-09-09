ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo goes unnoticed as he mixes with crowd paying tribute to the Queen in Green Park

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was completely unrecognised by onlookers as he paid tribute to the late Queen at Green Park earlier this week.The English property developer, who wedded Her Majesty’s granddaughter in 2020, visited Green Park on Monday (12 September) to look at the tributes left for the Queen.Viral photos captured by the press show Mozzi sitting down as he looked over tributes left for the late monarch. Other onlookers were seen standing alongside him, without noticing him.Princess Beatrice and her husband also attended the service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for the reception of...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin

LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state. Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames. The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for final time as coffin carried to Westminster Hall

The late Queen has left Buckingham Palace for one last time, in a solemn procession to her lying-in-state.A gun carriage bearing her coffin travelled across central London to Westminster Hall, followed on foot by King Charles III, his siblings and princes William and Harry, watched by crowds of thousands, many of them in tears.The imperial state crown on a velvet cushion lay on top of the coffin, alongside a wreath of flowers.The Band of the Scots Guards and the Band of the Grenadier Guards played funeral marches throughout the 38-minute procession, starting with Beethoven’s Funeral March No 1.The...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
The Independent

‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles

A nurse has reflected on meeting the “extremely charming” King Charles twice and sharing a “lovely” handshake and smile with him.The King has spoken to many people laying tributes for his late mother at various points since her death last Thursday, and one woman has recalled meeting Charles when he was a prince.Michelle Beaver, who lives in Liverpool and works as a cardiology nurse, told the PA news agency that she met Charles twice in 2019 and that the moments left her with a “warm feeling” and induced plenty of laughter.She first encountered Charles in February that year at...
U.K.
The Associated Press

Australian PM supports Charles continuing climate advocacy

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said King Charles III continuing to advocate for climate change action in his new apolitical role as monarch would be “perfectly acceptable.” Albanese was speaking ahead of an Australian delegation’s scheduled departure from Sydney on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Albanese said the new king would decide whether he continued to advocate for reduced greenhouse gas emissions has he had done for years as a prince. “It’s important that the monarchy distance from party political issues. But there are issues like climate change where I think if he chooses to continue to make statements in that area, I think that is perfectly acceptable,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Comments / 0

Community Policy