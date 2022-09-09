Read full article on original website
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo goes unnoticed as he mixes with crowd paying tribute to the Queen in Green Park
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was completely unrecognised by onlookers as he paid tribute to the late Queen at Green Park earlier this week.The English property developer, who wedded Her Majesty’s granddaughter in 2020, visited Green Park on Monday (12 September) to look at the tributes left for the Queen.Viral photos captured by the press show Mozzi sitting down as he looked over tributes left for the late monarch. Other onlookers were seen standing alongside him, without noticing him.Princess Beatrice and her husband also attended the service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for the reception of...
Video Shows Fireball Lighting Up The Skies Of Scotland, Northern Ireland
A group dedicated to recording meteors and fireballs said it's investigating whether the object was a meteor or space debris.
Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin
LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state. Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames. The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for final time as coffin carried to Westminster Hall
The late Queen has left Buckingham Palace for one last time, in a solemn procession to her lying-in-state.A gun carriage bearing her coffin travelled across central London to Westminster Hall, followed on foot by King Charles III, his siblings and princes William and Harry, watched by crowds of thousands, many of them in tears.The imperial state crown on a velvet cushion lay on top of the coffin, alongside a wreath of flowers.The Band of the Scots Guards and the Band of the Grenadier Guards played funeral marches throughout the 38-minute procession, starting with Beethoven’s Funeral March No 1.The...
‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles
A nurse has reflected on meeting the “extremely charming” King Charles twice and sharing a “lovely” handshake and smile with him.The King has spoken to many people laying tributes for his late mother at various points since her death last Thursday, and one woman has recalled meeting Charles when he was a prince.Michelle Beaver, who lives in Liverpool and works as a cardiology nurse, told the PA news agency that she met Charles twice in 2019 and that the moments left her with a “warm feeling” and induced plenty of laughter.She first encountered Charles in February that year at...
Berlin museum approaches ethnological collection in new ways
BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin museum opens fully to the public this week with a very modern take on the display of cultural items from around the world and the debate over demands for some of them to be returned to their homelands. The east wing of the Humboldt...
Australian PM supports Charles continuing climate advocacy
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said King Charles III continuing to advocate for climate change action in his new apolitical role as monarch would be “perfectly acceptable.” Albanese was speaking ahead of an Australian delegation’s scheduled departure from Sydney on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Albanese said the new king would decide whether he continued to advocate for reduced greenhouse gas emissions has he had done for years as a prince. “It’s important that the monarchy distance from party political issues. But there are issues like climate change where I think if he chooses to continue to make statements in that area, I think that is perfectly acceptable,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
