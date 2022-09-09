An Iowa City area transient faces several charges stemming from a domestic abuse incident that occurred Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakcrest for a noise disturbance. Arriving officers standing outside the apartment could hear a female screaming and sounding like she was in distress. The woman allegedly screamed “get off me,” and “get away from me, you’re hurting me” before the sound of shattering glass was heard. Officers opened the door and found the victim in a towel with obvious marks on her body, and the man, identified as 30-year-old Humberto Dominguez-Gonzalez, naked in the living room with blood on the floor. He was allegedly in close proximity of several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including grinders, jars with remnants of marijuana in them, and a bong.

