ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘She was robbed of her run and her life’: Rochester runners in solidarity with Eliza Fletcher

By Jatyra Marsh
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mR5EE_0hokUmGM00

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Rochester Running Company, among dozens of runners, completed a five-mile run in solidarity with Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who was abducted and murdered in Memphis.

Running Company owner Jonathan Griffiths said the idea came from one of his runners.

“Actually a new runner to the area reached out to us about doing this run and she used to be basically from the Memphis area,” he explained.

When he heard about what happened to Fletcher, he said his mind went to his unborn child.

“My wife’s pregnant. We’re having a baby girl,” Griffiths said. “It’s one of those things where this is my city and I want my daughter to feel she can run safely any time she wants.”

One of the runners shared that she finds it unfair that no one can feel safe just running by themselves.

“Man or woman, I mean I know it’s more women but I saw a man running on his own on our way here. I thought, ‘Ah don’t be here running on your own,’ and that’s a horrible thing to have to say that we can’t be out there doing it on our own. For many of us, we do it because it is our alone time and we can’t get that,” said Deanna Peartree.

If you’re interested in joining the running group visit their website at RochesterRunning.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

Wayne Tech
5d ago

You people live in a fairly tale What happen to her was unfair she was rob of many things but it’s far to dangerous I wouldn’t encourage any female to jog at the crack of dawn let’s really think smart criminals have sack the country it’s like we live in Gotham city humanity is doom we’re all screwed cause we let you think that would of happen to her had she had a gun we need to encourage safety first take up arm jog with a pistol I bet this wouldn’t had happen criminals are ruling over us and joe Biden does nothing

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Rochester, NY
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet

Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Runners#Mile Run#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
13 WHAM

Parolee sentenced for 2020 Rochester murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A judge sentenced a parolee to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal shooting in the Maplewood neighborhood two years ago. Olajuwon Holt, 28, was convicted July 19 of second-degree murder for the death of Paris Washington in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Merrimac Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting along Merrimac Street in the city. Officers were called to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. They found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. Police said he was taken to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The hit children's TV series PAW Patrol will return its stage show to Rochester in 2023. A new production from PAW Patrol Live! called "Heroes Unite" is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Blue Cross Arena, starting at 6 p.m. both nights.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy