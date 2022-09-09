Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge’s ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November’s election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state...
crossroadstoday.com
Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time — opening a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. The...
crossroadstoday.com
Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate
BATON ROUGE (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project.
crossroadstoday.com
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossroadstoday.com
Pritzker calls up Guard to help care for arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas. The Democratic governor signed an emergency declaration to speed up procurement of necessary supplies as...
crossroadstoday.com
Craft touts UN role in promoting bid for Kentucky governor
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Touting her time as United Nations ambassador for Donald Trump, Republican Kelly Craft told a hometown crowd Tuesday that her work on the world stage showed she’s tough enough to “fight for Kentucky values” as she kicked off her 2023 campaign for governor.
crossroadstoday.com
Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state’s income taxes to affordable housing projects. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado’s Proposition 123 is...
crossroadstoday.com
Idaho tax collections dip below expectations for August
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s individual income taxes, sales taxes and corporate income taxes all fell slightly below monthly projections for August, the state budget office reported Tuesday. The $38.5 million dip below expectations is still a tiny fraction of the state’s $6 billion budget. But it’s noteworthy...
RELATED PEOPLE
crossroadstoday.com
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
crossroadstoday.com
2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman’s home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
crossroadstoday.com
Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing, the board said Wednesday. The pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0