Levitt at the Falls celebrates a successful 2022 season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls has successfully concluded the 2022 concert season of 50 free, professional, outdoor summer concerts. The 2022 concert season was presented by Sanford Health and featured free outdoor concerts from June 3 to Sept. 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. The season also included the successful Innoskate Festival offered by Levitt at the Falls in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation and USA Skateboarding.
‘One Night Standards’ is playing at Broad Cast Theatre Friday and Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Broad Cast Theatre is kicking off the fall theater season with their production of One Night Standards Friday and Saturday at Vintage event space. The founder of the theatre Nancy Tapken joined us to talk about what to expect this weekend. The show venue is very intimate and the actors are all local. There will be performances of all kinds, monologues, songs, scenes, and more. Tickets are $15 and both shows start at 7 p.m.
Fundraiser helps residents have fun at Orchard Hills
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Annual Orchard Hills Shine and Show Car Show will raise money to help better the lives of residents at Orchard Hills. The fundraising event will take place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Hills in Dell Rapids. Donations and proceeds from food sales will also go towards the purchase of an eight-person golf cart. Organizers want to gift the residents fun golf cart rides to help them have some fun while they reside at Orchard Hills.
LifeScape utilizes volunteering opportunities to give back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week is “Direct Support Professionals” week. DSP’s are those who work on the front lines of caring for kids and adults who sometimes need some extra supervision to get through life. It can be challenging and at the same...
Sioux Falls school buses hoping to make more improvements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bussing in the Sioux Falls School District is something that has been addressed this year within the district and the bussing organization, School Bus Inc. School Bus Inc has worked with the Sioux Falls School District for years. And this year they made the...
Union Gospel Mission hosts downtown community street festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls is hosting the 1st Annual First Fruits Harvest Festival for its homeless and housed neighbors, local merchants, and community members. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 701 E....
Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). AZA accreditation is among the most prestigious achievements in the zoo industry, with fewer than 10 percent of attractions earning the distinction. The AZA requires facilities to complete its rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of membership.
Cream and Sugar Coffee Shop and Bakery offers space for Beresford locals to connect, network
“People sitting around together and communicating like we are meant to and sharing their hearts and stories. It’s just really a dream come true. And it’s what our community really needed,” said Beeson.
Therapy dogs visit Hearthstone Assisted Living
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In honor of National Assisted Living Week, residents at Good Samaritan Society – Hearthstone Assisted Living in Sioux Falls received a special treat. Therapy dogs paid residents a visit, and residents couldn’t have been more excited. “It’s something different. It’s the...
Sioux Falls hosts World Scientific Congress of Golf
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The three day event will take place at Great Shots. There will be presentations, workshops, and some keynote speakers. Dr. Lisa McFadden and Aaron Trunt, from the Sanford Sports Science Institute, joined us Monday morning.
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police received reports of multiple dumpsters on fire in Sioux Falls. According to a police report, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received multiple calls concerning four different dumpsters on fire. Authorities were able to use surveillance footage to identify the suspect. Shannon...
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 13th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International. O’Gorman is ruling in boys city golf after 2 round,. Volleyball highlights from O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Pierre and the Harrisburg girls soccer team hits double digits.
O’Gorman dominating Boys City Golf after 2 Rounds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights have an insurmountable lead after 2 rounds of the Boys City Golf Tournament. Tuesday’s round was played at Priarie Green and there were changes at the top individually as Radley Mauney is now the leader after 36 with a 147 total. He’s one shot ahead of teammate Nolan Cinco at 148, 2 ahead of Will Hurd at 149 and 3 ahead of Liam Sarmiento at 150 after a 72 in his 2nd round. First round leader Taten Mauney who is a freshman, shot an 82.
Charity golf event headlined by John Daly tees off at Grand Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full week of golf is on the schedule leading up to the Sanford International in Sioux Falls. The tournament brings some of the sport’s most popular competitors, and one got away Tuesday to help raise awareness and funds for a good cause.
Future pit bull owners meet, greet new guests this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is giving future owners a chance to meet the dogs that could find forever homes this weekend at the Dog Days Hotel. 17 dogs will make your acquaintance from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 4060 S. Grange Avenue.
Love III and Harrington talk about the course and the city for the Champions Tour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The really cool thing about the Sanford International is that each year the field grows with lots of new young faces. Davis Love III is still a relative newcomer to the Champions Tour. But he’s made this one of the stops he wants to include in his calendar every summer.
Increasing clouds, rain tonight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see increasing cloud cover around the region for the rest of our Wednesday. It’s going to be another warm and breezy day. Southeast wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the east to the low to mid 90s out west. Overnight, we’ll see some showers and maybe even a couple thunderstorms roll through the region. Lows will fall into the 60s.
Sanford Health hosts Women’s Day Event celebrating women in golf
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International Golf Tournament hosted its annual Women’s Day Event on Tuesday. The Women’s Day featured a round of golf in the morning, followed by a panel and lunch at the Minnehaha Country Club. Hall of fame golfer Nancy Lopez and USD President Sheila Gestring were among the speakers on that panel. Organizers say it’s part of an ongoing effort to make the event more inclusive.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large law enforcement presence is responding to an incident at an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls. UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Officer Sam Clemens provided additional details regarding the shooting. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a family dispute in a southwest...
Two-time Olympic medalist joins the Prairie Creek Lodges’ volleyball game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two-time Olympic medalist Courtney Thompson surprised members of Prairie Creek Lodges volleyball club. Prairie Creek is a Good Samaritan society senior living facility in Sioux Falls, and it hosts an active and enthusiastic group of chair volleyball players. The game includes most of...
