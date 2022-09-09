ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

KeepTheFaith
5d ago

Also remember- humans aren’t human. We’ve reached spiritual warfare. Hold on tight to your beliefs.. greater is he that is in me then he that is in the world. Remember it! Use it. In Jesus name Amen.

MEANIE
5d ago

I bet it’s one of Biden’s illegal immigrants that he is letting into our streets by the thousands.. Those type of crimes would only happen in El Salvador, Guatemala and Venezuela but thanks to Biden now it’s on our streets.. Biden is destroying America !!

KeepTheFaith
5d ago

Looks like we never will get back to our old normal- post pandemic new normal- where anything that has a mind- isn’t of its own anymore. Fine line folks- choose wise. We can ALL have a reason to lose our sanity but that’s what they want! Here’s where God comes into the picture- draw close to him! That’s the side you wanna be on! The alternative will make stories like this not so bad.

Law & Crime

San Francisco Police ‘Weaponized’ DNA from Woman’s Rape to Charge Her with Unrelated Crime: Lawsuit

A woman who gave San Francisco a sample of her DNA after she was raped is suing the police, claiming they used it to charge her with an unrelated crime. A federal lawsuit says the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, was arrested for burglary after police matched DNA from the crime with DNA she submitted in November 2016, after she reported being sexually assaulted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Newark on suspicion of killing Sophia Mason, police and the California attorney general’s office said. Investigators determined the child suffered continuous physical abuse, was malnourished and at times was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson’s home, Merced Police Department Lt. Joe Perez said during a news conference Sunday. Jackson was in a relationship with the young victim’s mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson, who was arrested in March and has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse, prosecutors said.
NEWARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found

An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
MERCED, CA
Law & Crime

Sheriff’s Deputy in Love Triangle Executed Married Wife and Husband in Their Home While Family Watched: Authorities

A California sheriff’s deputy was arraigned Friday in connection with the execution-style shooting deaths of a married couple. Devin Williams Jr., 24, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, stands accused of two charges of murder, intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, and two “special circumstance” forms of murder (namely, a multiple murder and a murder to avoid arrest). That’s according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Suspect in Bay Area beheading of young mother ID’d

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly beheaded a young San Carlos woman with a sword was identified by investigators on Friday. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen. The shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 25-year-old woman was […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
SFGate

2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on interstate

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said. The officers were “conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle “left the...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Murder suspect arrested for San Carlos woman's reported beheading

SAN CARLOS -- A young mother was beheaded in an attack with a "stabbing instrument" outside her home in San Carlos Thursday morning and a suspect who was in a relationship with her has been arrested.According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene."The deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene," Lt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff's office said....
CBS San Francisco

Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood

MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
KRON4 News

Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
DUBLIN, CA
Fox News

California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case

A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Woman Dies After Seniors Served Dishwashing Liquid at California Nursing Home

A resident at a San Mateo elderly care home has died after being served dishwashing liquid instead of drinkable juice, the facility said. Three people living at the Atria Park Senior Living Facility were transported to the hospital after consuming the liquid on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported Monday. “Our sincerest condolences are with the family,” the facility said in a statement, adding that it was conducting its own internal investigation into the incident, and that the employees involved had been suspended. Atria did not share the name of the deceased resident, but Marcia Cutchin told KRON that it had been her mother, Gertrude Maxwell. The 93-year-old woman was living with dementia and could not feed herself, according to Cutchin. “You have to hold a cup to her mouth and tip it into her mouth,” she said. Cutchin added that she had been told by Atria that Maxwell had ingested an “alkaline cleaning solution that eats protein,” and that her mother had been taken to the hospital with “severe blistering.”Read it at KRON-TV
SAN MATEO, CA
