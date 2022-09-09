A resident at a San Mateo elderly care home has died after being served dishwashing liquid instead of drinkable juice, the facility said. Three people living at the Atria Park Senior Living Facility were transported to the hospital after consuming the liquid on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported Monday. “Our sincerest condolences are with the family,” the facility said in a statement, adding that it was conducting its own internal investigation into the incident, and that the employees involved had been suspended. Atria did not share the name of the deceased resident, but Marcia Cutchin told KRON that it had been her mother, Gertrude Maxwell. The 93-year-old woman was living with dementia and could not feed herself, according to Cutchin. “You have to hold a cup to her mouth and tip it into her mouth,” she said. Cutchin added that she had been told by Atria that Maxwell had ingested an “alkaline cleaning solution that eats protein,” and that her mother had been taken to the hospital with “severe blistering.”Read it at KRON-TV

