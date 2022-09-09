Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
Do You Know A Health Champion?
The Governor’s Council on Fitness is seeking nominations for its annual Health Champion Award program. This recognizes those community champions across the state who work hard to improve the health and wellness of your community. “We are seeking individuals AND organizations that go above and beyond for the health...
Spyder: Informational Sessions Offered
Spyder will be hosting information sessions open to the general public to learn about Spyder and how we will help the Fort Scott/Bourbon County community. We invite you to see our offices and learn what we are all about. These 45 min sessions are informational only with light refreshments served....
No School Sept. 19 at Fort Scott
Due to professional development activities for teachers on Monday,. September 19,2022, there will be no school in Fort Scott.
Chamber Coffee, Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at Varia
Chamber Coffee, Grand Opening, & Ribbon Cutting hosted by Varia Quality Resale Clothing & Accessories. The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce invites members and guests to a Chamber Coffee, Grand Re-Opening, & Ribbon Cutting hosted by Varia Quality Resale Clothing & Accessories, Thursday, September 15th at 8 a.m. at 114 E. 23rd St. Coffee, juice, and light refreshments will be served, and attendees may register to win a special drawing. Ribbon cutting will immediately follow.
Updated FS City Commission Special Meeting Anouncement
The City Commission will meet for a special meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at City Hall in the City Commission meeting room at 123 South Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. The City Commission will meet for the 2023 Budget Hearing. An executive session will follow the public hearing.
Lowell Milken Center Celebrates New Park and 15th Anniversary
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY HONORS GRAND OPENING OF LOWELL MILKEN CENTER’S NEW PARK AS PART OF 15TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION. Event marks both official Grand Opening of a new LMC Park and commemoration of the 15th Anniversary of the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. On September 12, the official Grand Opening—including...
Southwind District Compete at Hutchinson
Southwind Extension District 4-H members from Allen, Bourbon, Neosho, and Woodson County’s competed Sunday, September 11 at the Kansas State Fair Photography Judging Contest in Hutchinson. The intermediate team included Jackson Han, Austin Maycumber, Derek Jones, and Jeremiah Jones placed 8th in the state. The senior team included Abigail...
U234 Board Minutes of Sept. 12
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from August 8, 2022, Board...
Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation 3rd Annual Fort Scott Golf Classic Results
Saturday, September 10th was a perfect day for the Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation to hold their 3rd Annual Fort Scott Golf Classic. Our 2021 tournament was canceled due to a COVID outbreak, but this year we had no problem. The Tournament was held at the beautiful Woodland Hills Golf Course in Fort Scott. It was fantastic golfing weather; the day started in the 60’s but quickly warmed to 80’s.
Bourbon County Dems Meet On Sept. 18
On Sunday September 18th, Bourbon County Democrats will hold their monthly meeting on the FSCC campus in the Heritage Room of the administration building. The meeting begins at 2:00 p.m. Featured guest will be Representative Jason Probst. Please join us!
Integrity Home Care and Hospice Earns Patient Satisfaction Award
Integrity Home Care & Hospice has earned the 2021 SHPBestTM “Premier Performer” Patient Satisfaction Award. Ft. Scott, Kansas, 9/12/2022 – Integrity Home Care has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year.
