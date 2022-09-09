ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Lumen Christi to Join the Catholic High School League in 2023-24

(September 14, 2022 12:32 PM) The Catholic High School League (CHSL) executive athletic board announced today the league has accepted a request from Lumen Christi Catholic High School to join the CHSL in all sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows months of discussion between the nation’s largest Catholic sports league and Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school located in Jackson and operated by the Diocese of Lansing. The school signaled its interest in a letter to the CHSL formally requesting membership, and the request subsequently was approved by the board of the CHSL.
JACKSON, MI
247Sports

Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report

In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Does Novi have a new QB? 4 Michigan football questions entering Week 4

Sports reporter Brandon Folsom asks the important questions entering Week 4 of the Michigan high school football season. With a comeback in Week 1's Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic well out of reach, Novi brought in backup quarterback Caleb Walker to close out the game. And in Week 2, the junior...
NOVI, MI
HometownLife.com

For rebuilding Westland John Glenn football program, 'it hurts to win'

Westland John Glenn linebacker Justin Rains jogged off the field after a defensive stop late in the second half Friday. The junior popped off his helmet, took a knee on the sidelines and quickly tried to catch his breath. Flying around to the ball and making stops against Livonia Stevenson was starting to take its toll on his body.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots

Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Northville's Ward Church opens second campus in Farmington Hills

The former Grace Chapel in Farmington Hills will reopen later this month as a second campus for Ward Church of Northville. The old Grace Chapel, 27996 Halsted Road, closed in February for minor renovations after its members voted to merge with Ward Church earlier that month. The church saw a decline in attendance during the pandemic and had been without a pastor for some time.
NORTHVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

Here comes #NFID23. North Farmington seniors dress to the nines for student ID photos

It's no exaggeration to say this is a favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.
FARMINGTON, MI
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?

I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
MICHIGAN STATE
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Sept. 13, 1982

From the September 13, 1982 edition of The Wayne Herald:. The second annual Berry Hall women's Mud Wrestling tournament drew nearly 20 contestants. Trophies were awarded to the top two finishers in each of three weight classes. Mud covered contestants from face to toe as the action was wild in...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands lose power in Rochester area

DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...

