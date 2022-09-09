Read full article on original website
'Frustrating' Lake Eastbrook construction project nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since March, drivers have been navigating around construction on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard in Grand Rapids. An end is now in sight. The City of Grand Rapids says the road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Crews have been working on a...
Sunflowers along US-131 in Rockford aim to preserve declining insect populations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve driven along US-131 in Rockford lately, you may have noticed a radiant patch of sunflowers on the side of the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) explains they have established a plan to preserve dwindling insect species that are crucial to pollination.
This U.P. songbird trail gives you a ‘woodlands concert’
AU TRAIN, MICH. -- A tucked-away trail in an Upper Peninsula campground has a secret Mother Nature symphony in store for those who seek it out. The Au Train Songbird Trail in Hiawatha National Forest is an easy 2-mile interpretive hiking loop that winds through a variety of ecosystems, including forests, fields, wetlands and along the shores of Au Train Lake. While the trail itself is lovely any time of day, mornings are when you can catch a “woodland concert” as birds weave a beautiful tapestry of song, creating a unique wildlife watching -- and listening -- opportunity for visitors.
Crews extinguish fire at Walker recycling facility
WALKER, MI – Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze inside a Walker area recycling facility on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported. Walker firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
Public feedback sought on effort to create vibrant, revitalized Grand River corridor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As efforts continue to restore the Grand River’s rapids and create more parks, trails and recreation opportunities along its shore, officials are inviting residents to provide input on an equity framework that will help guide that work. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., which is leading...
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism.
Michigan Irish Music Festival returns to shore of Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI -Irish culture, heritage, food and music will again be celebrated in person on the shore of Muskegon Lake this week with the Michigan Irish Music Festival kicking off Thursday, Sept. 15. From September 15-18, festival goers will be able to return to Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon, where...
3 killed in southern Kent County crash identified by police
ALTO, MI - Three people killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Lowell on Monday have been identified by police. All three were in the same vehicle when the crash occurred Sept. 12, at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street, according to Michigan State Police. Trisca Beasley, 55, of...
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
Michigan Islands Found Off the Shore of the Great Lakes
I can honestly say that I've been on two Michigan islands, One of them is Mackinac Island and the other one is known as "Beaver Island." Both Islands are found along the shores of the Great Lakes. Mackinac Island is one of my favorite Michigan Island's. I've spent the night...
Grand Rapids to go ‘Over the Edge’ of 18-story building at annual fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Those seeking an adrenaline rush will have a chance to view Grand Rapids from 272 feet in the air during the 6th annual “Over the Edge” event this Saturday. The “Over the Edge” fundraising event is slated during ArtPrize on Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead
ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
Developer eyeing run-down Shaw Walker factory seeks Muskegon’s help in fast-track assessments
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer who has a purchase agreement for the huge Shaw Walker factory “eyesore” near Muskegon Lake is asking the city’s help in determining the extent of contamination there. Jon Rooks, owner of Parkland Properties, said he’s interested in developing condominiums...
1 Died, 2 Airlifted To A Hospital After A Fatal Crash In Kent County (Kent County, MI)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and led to the hospitalization of two in Kent County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street.
Serious crash closes Kent County roadway
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
Man assaulted on trail near Ionia, deputies say
An elderly man showed up at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Monday to report that he had been assaulted on a trail near Ionia, deputies said.
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131
A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
