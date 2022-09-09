ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Sunflowers along US-131 in Rockford aim to preserve declining insect populations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve driven along US-131 in Rockford lately, you may have noticed a radiant patch of sunflowers on the side of the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) explains they have established a plan to preserve dwindling insect species that are crucial to pollination.
This U.P. songbird trail gives you a ‘woodlands concert’

AU TRAIN, MICH. -- A tucked-away trail in an Upper Peninsula campground has a secret Mother Nature symphony in store for those who seek it out. The Au Train Songbird Trail in Hiawatha National Forest is an easy 2-mile interpretive hiking loop that winds through a variety of ecosystems, including forests, fields, wetlands and along the shores of Au Train Lake. While the trail itself is lovely any time of day, mornings are when you can catch a “woodland concert” as birds weave a beautiful tapestry of song, creating a unique wildlife watching -- and listening -- opportunity for visitors.
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI
Crews extinguish fire at Walker recycling facility

WALKER, MI – Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze inside a Walker area recycling facility on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported. Walker firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
WALKER, MI
Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead

ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Serious crash closes Kent County roadway

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131

A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
