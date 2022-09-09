AU TRAIN, MICH. -- A tucked-away trail in an Upper Peninsula campground has a secret Mother Nature symphony in store for those who seek it out. The Au Train Songbird Trail in Hiawatha National Forest is an easy 2-mile interpretive hiking loop that winds through a variety of ecosystems, including forests, fields, wetlands and along the shores of Au Train Lake. While the trail itself is lovely any time of day, mornings are when you can catch a “woodland concert” as birds weave a beautiful tapestry of song, creating a unique wildlife watching -- and listening -- opportunity for visitors.

AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO