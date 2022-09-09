ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oilcity.news

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
890kdxu.com

Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast

St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
UTAH STATE
Idaho8.com

One more day of sunshine on Monday before the rain comes on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be present across the entire region tonight with no chances of any rain showers. Hazy skies will continue across much of central ID and Magic Valley throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's and 40's.
IDAHO STATE
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to expect rainy weekend as Wyoming sees first snow of the season

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With some parts of Wyoming seeing the first snow of the season, Cheyenne can look forward to some cooler weather this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of rain today, Sept. 9, after 3 p.m. The day will...
Wake Up Wyoming

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
KETV.com

Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
GERING, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.81, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.82 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 13 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Out of state wildfires brings smoke to Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Thanks to some out-of-state fires, most of Wyoming woke up to smoke and haze Tuesday morning. According to Wyoming State Forestry, wildfires have been burning in Idaho. “They had some pretty intense fire behavior. The fire conditions and weather all lined up for erratic...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Countries Wyoming exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wyoming exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE

