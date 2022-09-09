Read full article on original website
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Air Quality Alert to take effect in Casper, much of Wyoming on Monday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Air Quality Alerts impacting most of Wyoming are set to go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Casper area will be under an Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Idaho and Montana...
'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flash floods
While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.
Wyoming Sees First Snowfall of the Year Before First Official Day of Fall
Outsiders don’t officially welcome fall until later this month, however, Wyoming seemingly skipped the colorful season altogether last week, instead welcoming its first snowfall of the year on Friday. According to AccuWeather, varying levels of snowfall covered multiple locations across the Midwestern state beginning Thursday evening and persisting into...
Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast
St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
Wyoming Travel Authorization Program Allows Wyomingites to Travel on Closed Roads When Safe
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) wants to remind residents and travelers about the offerings under the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP) ahead of the 2022-2023 winter season. Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed...
One more day of sunshine on Monday before the rain comes on Tuesday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be present across the entire region tonight with no chances of any rain showers. Hazy skies will continue across much of central ID and Magic Valley throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's and 40's.
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
Cheyenne to expect rainy weekend as Wyoming sees first snow of the season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With some parts of Wyoming seeing the first snow of the season, Cheyenne can look forward to some cooler weather this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of rain today, Sept. 9, after 3 p.m. The day will...
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Utah driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 between Casper and Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old Utah resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 between Casper and Glenrock on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Troopers say a Toyota was headed southbound on I-25 around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway...
Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
Check out the Wyoming Game & Fish Report: Top Highlights and Violations.
The Wyoming Game and Fish released a report detailing key statistics, operations and accomplishments of game wardens, wildlife investigators and other employees. Wyoming game wardens patrolled over half a million miles – 574,171 to be exact – in 2021, according to the annual Wyoming Game and Fish Department Law Enforcement Report.
WATCH: Throwback Tour Shows What Wyoming Was Really Like In 1960
Try to imagine what Wyoming looked like in 1960. The video below will show you. This late 1960s color travelogue film about Wyoming is narrated by Jack Douglas as part of the "America!" television series. It takes the viewer from the east side of the state to the west. The...
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.81, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.82 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 13 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
Out of state wildfires brings smoke to Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Thanks to some out-of-state fires, most of Wyoming woke up to smoke and haze Tuesday morning. According to Wyoming State Forestry, wildfires have been burning in Idaho. “They had some pretty intense fire behavior. The fire conditions and weather all lined up for erratic...
Illegal Camping’s A Big Problem In Wyoming’s National Forests
The National Forest Service has been seeing an issue that keeps getting bigger every year...camping squatters. RV Travel.com says the squatter problem is especially an issue in the Bighorn National Forest and has been for years. When you read the words 'squatter', you automatically think of someone living in a...
Countries Wyoming exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wyoming exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
