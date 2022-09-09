Read full article on original website
14news.com
Indiana’s new abortion laws take effect Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, banning all abortions except for a few exceptions. The law, passed in August, only provides exceptions in the case of incest, rape, if the mother’s life is in danger, or if the fetus has fatal anomalies.
14news.com
DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu
INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year. Officials say bird flu declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease. DNR advises hunters...
14news.com
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was one of three found guilty by a federal jury in a pyramid scheme case. Officials say 55-year-old Richard Maike of Owensboro, 73-year-old Doyce Barnes of North Carolina and 54-year-old Faraday Hosseinipour of Florida were convicted of conspiracies to commit mail and securities fraud.
14news.com
Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones’ hoax claims
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A sister of a teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre and an FBI agent who responded to the school shooting became overwhelmed with emotion Tuesday as they described what it has been like to be accused of being crisis actors by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.
