Indiana State

Indiana’s new abortion laws take effect Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, banning all abortions except for a few exceptions. The law, passed in August, only provides exceptions in the case of incest, rape, if the mother’s life is in danger, or if the fetus has fatal anomalies.
DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year. Officials say bird flu declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease. DNR advises hunters...
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was one of three found guilty by a federal jury in a pyramid scheme case. Officials say 55-year-old Richard Maike of Owensboro, 73-year-old Doyce Barnes of North Carolina and 54-year-old Faraday Hosseinipour of Florida were convicted of conspiracies to commit mail and securities fraud.
Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones’ hoax claims

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A sister of a teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre and an FBI agent who responded to the school shooting became overwhelmed with emotion Tuesday as they described what it has been like to be accused of being crisis actors by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.
