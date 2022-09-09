ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A scratch-off lottery ticket at the bottom of a Bath County woman’s purse won her $80K

By Jackie Starkey
 5 days ago

A Owingsville woman collected winnings Tuesday on a scratch-off ticket that lingered in her purse for more than a week before she discovered it.

The winner, who will remain anonymous, told Kentucky Lottery officials she carried the lottery ticket in her purse “for nearly two weeks before scratching it off.”

“I was going through my purse when I came across the ticket, so I asked my son to scratch it off while he waited for me in the car,” she said, according to a Friday release from Kentucky Lottery.

The ticket was a $5 Power Shot scratch-off and it won the game’s top prize of $80,000. The overall odds of a winning with a Power Shot ticket are 1 in 3.58, and two $80,000 tickets remain, according to the lottery website.

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Lexington remains unclaimed. Could it be yours?

“I came back out and got in the car and he couldn’t talk. He just kept trying to flash the ticket at me when he finally said, ‘you’ve won money,’” the winner said of her ticket.

She retrieved her prize Tuesday at lottery offices in Louisville, taking home a check for $55,437 after taxes .

The release stated she is looking to invest some of the winnings and buy a new vehicle.

“It was an exciting day. Every day I’ve been waking up and thinking, is this a dream,” she said, per the release.

The Liberty Mart in Owingsville that sold the ticket secured an $800 bonus.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Another Kentucky Lottery winner: Marion County man wins $225K Cash Ball prize

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
