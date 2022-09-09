Read full article on original website
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Cole Caufield
Since being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, there has been some serious hype surrounding Cole Caufield. Some of that had to do with the fact he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, but plenty was also simply due to his pure skill. At just 21 years old, he has already proven that he has all the tools to become a star talent at the NHL level, and is one of the key pieces in the Habs’ current rebuild.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Failed to Execute These 2 Trades This Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers would have required more than just two much-needed trades if it weren’t for the retirement of Duncan Keith and Mike Smith landing on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Ken Holland already dealt Zack Kassian at the 2022 NHL Draft along with draft picks to move him and clear space. There is little time left before training camp opens and it may be too late in the offseason to cap off the final moves that would do the Oilers well.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Players With Most to Prove in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with high expectations but also many obstacles due to significant injury problems. With players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the beginning of the season, they will need the entirety of their roster to play their best hockey. Yet, there are three specific players with the most to prove this season. Here’s a look at why.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Canucks, Predators, P.K. Subban Update
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evan Rodrigues has signed with Colorado Avalanche. What made him choose the Avalanche over the many teams rumored to have shown interest in the UFA?. The Vancouver Canucks could look at PTOs, but they might bring a familiar face back. The Nashville Predators are...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Burning Questions for the 2022-23 Season
While it wasn’t the offseason that many had hoped for, the Toronto Maple Leafs still managed to make significant changes to their roster. They restructured their goaltending and added quality depth to their bottom-six in the hopes of being more competitive. While Rasmus Sandin’s contract remains on the to-do...
The Hockey Writers
4 Fun Facts About Devils’ Miles Wood
Today Miles Wood turns 27 years old. The second longest-tenured New Jersey Devils forward made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 campaign and has appeared in 326 career games and collected 121 points (65 goals, 56 assists). Sadly he missed last season after having surgery on his right hip. He attempted to come back in late March and played three games before the decision was made to shut him down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. There is a lot of excitement about getting a healthy Wood back on the ice, as his presence was missed last season. Here are four fun facts about the Devils’ winger.
The Hockey Writers
Flames vs. Oilers: How They Stack Up Heading Into 2022-23
What a season it was for both the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. After long stretches of at least one and often both franchises struggling to rack up wins, they both did so on what felt like a nightly basis this past season. Due to both of their strong 2021-22 campaigns, they are being regarded by the NHL community as serious Stanley Cup contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
The Hockey Writers
4 Things to Know About Oilers PTO Signing Justin Bailey
Last Thursday (Sept. 8), Justin Bailey signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Bakersfield Condors, just one day after reportedly signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old right wing, who has spent the last few years in the Vancouver Canucks organization, will look to showcase his abilities during Oilers training camp and prove in the preseason that he belongs on their roster.
The Hockey Writers
5 Must-Watch Ducks Games in 2022-23
The Anaheim Ducks aren’t done rebuilding yet, but their new stars demand an audience. With the recent release of the NHL’s United States national television schedule, the Ducks were awarded with 14 broadcasts across ESPN and TNT platforms. While that may be a lot for a team that ultimately finished in the bottom 10 of the league last season, their ascending star power is hard to ignore. Trevor Zegras finished second in the Calder Trophy voting last year and is now on the cover of a video game. Mason McTavish just tore up the World Junior Classic and will be a Calder front-runner this season. Throw in the breakout potential of Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, and Max Comtois, and suddenly the Ducks are a compelling team to watch, even if the roster isn’t completely fleshed out. Here are five can’t-miss Ducks games that will appear on national television this season.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Worst Contracts Entering the 2022-23 Season
Entering the first full season of a rebuild, the Chicago Blackhawks will almost certainly miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. After many unsuccessful attempts to contend since their last championship in 2015, Kyle Davidson pulled the plug and began a long overdue rebuild shortly after he was named permanent general manager in March.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Defense Got Even Better Over the Offseason
The Carolina Hurricanes have been stockpiling elite defensemen over the past number of years, and the group got even better this offseason. With the recent additions of Brent Burns and Calvin de Haan, who signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract last week, a group that was already competitive and one of the best defense groups in the league, just got better.
The Hockey Writers
Flames: Do Eakin & Stone Have True Shot on PTOs?
In recent days, the Calgary Flames have invited two players to camp on professional tryout offers (PTOs). The first was Cody Eakin, who has spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. The other was a very familiar face in Michael Stone, who has played with the Flames for the past five and a half seasons, albeit in a very limited role.
The Hockey Writers
4 Candidates for Red Wings’ Alternate Captain Vacancies
For the second season in a row, the Detroit Red Wings will need to name at least two new alternate captains to support captain Dylan Larkin. Last year’s alternates, Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser, are both no longer with the team. This shift towards a new leadership group is just another way that the Red Wings’ are receiving a makeover after a disappointing 2021-22 season.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Othmann, Lundkvist, Vesey & More
The New York Rangers rookie camp starts on Sept. 14, and there are some notable names to keep an eye on. There’s a roster spot or two to be had, and for some of the top prospects, the journey to the opening night lineup starts with this camp. Although most of the roster is set, questions still need to be answered before the start of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Centers
This week, Prudential Center will be filled with hopeful rookies looking to earn a spot on the New Jersey Devils’ opening-night roster. It’s an exciting week for the youngsters because the 2022 Prospects Challenge kicks off later this week at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. The next...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Lock Up Breakout Star Jordan Kyrou
The St. Louis Blues locked up another breakout star to a long-term extension. Jordan Kyrou was an All-Star last season, earning him an eight-year extension with an annual average value (AAV) of $8.125 million. This is the exact same deal as his counterpart Robert Thomas. The Blues have now locked...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Success in 2022-23 Will Again Come Down to Goaltending
The New Jersey Devils and poor goaltending: a tale as old as time, at least it’s felt that way over the last few seasons. In 2021-22, the team finished with a save percentage (SV%) of .881, the second-worst mark in the league; only the Seattle Kraken had a worse team SV%.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Extra Space & Options With Broberg on the Right Side
Although training camp hasn’t officially started, many Edmonton Oilers are back at the rink for informal skates. Several young defencemen are competing for roster spots this season, including Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, Dmitri Samorukov, and Vincent Desharnais. As it stands, most have predicted the Oilers’ defence to look like...
