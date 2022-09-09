Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury in 2021.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys
Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
NBC Sports
Why RGIII called Week 1 'the most Carson Wentz game ever'
Commanders fans saw two versions of Carson Wentz during their team's season-opening win over the Jaguars Sunday. There was "Good Carson," who connected with Washington receivers for 313 yards and four touchdowns, including a 49-yard dime to Terry McLaurin for six points in the fourth quarter. Then there was "Bad Carson," who threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to help the Jaguars turn a 14-3 halftime deficit into a 22-14 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.
NBC Sports
Why the Eagles have to re-sign Miles Sanders
We’ve all been led to believe running backs are interchangeable. Sign some guy, any guy, run him into the ground, squeeze all the life out of him, use him up, then move on to the next guy. That’s why only 12 running backs have been drafted in the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
NBC Sports
Matthew Stafford not on injury report, but two of his blockers didn’t practice Wednesday
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford emerged from a Week One clunker without any injury that landed him on the team’s first practice report in advance of Week Two. That’s the good news. The bad news is that 40 percent of his starting offensive line didn’t practice on Wednesday, six days after a blowout loss to the Bills and four days before a visit from the Falcons.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
NBC Sports
Colts sign Tony Brown to 53-man roster
The Colts officially waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday afternoon and they moved quickly to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. They did not fill it with another kicker, however. The team has signed cornerback Tony Brown off of their practice squad. Brown played 23 snaps for the Colts...
NBC Sports
What Donovan Jeter could add to Washington's defensive line
The text hit practice squad linebacker Khaleke Hudson's phone on Monday. "Yo," Hudson's former teammate at the University of Michigan, Donovan Jeter, wrote simply. What's he contacting me for? Hudson wondered. Right after that, someone with the Commanders informed Hudson that the club had actually signed Jeter to its active...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
How did DeVonta Smith wind up without a catch?
Nick Sirianni knows what Eagles fans were thinking Sunday:. “’Oh my goodness, they are never going to use DeVonta Smith again,’” Sirianni said. He quickly added: “I can promise you that's not the case.”. Sirianni said Monday there was a lot to like about what the...
NBC Sports
Former Eagles safety resurfaces on AFC practice squad
Former Eagles safety Anthony Harris, who started 14 games for the Eagles last year, has resurfaced in the AFC. Harris, 30, signed to the Broncos’ practice squad on Wednesday. This news coincided with the Broncos’ putting their star safety Justin Simmons on Injured Reserve with a quad injury. Simmons...
NBC Sports
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NBC Sports
Bears sign Mike Pennel to active roster
The Bears signed defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. to their active roster from their practice squad, the team announced Monday. Chicago cut Pennel from the 53-player roster Friday and re-signed him to the practice squad Saturday. He played 14 snaps against the 49ers after being elevated for Sunday’s game, and he made one tackle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas. Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the...
NBC Sports
Why bringing Longoria back could make sense for Giants
CHICAGO -- It was a bit of a surprise when ESPN picked up the Giants vs. Chicago Cubs as a Sunday Night Baseball matchup this late in a down year for both organizations, and the network's producers probably were in for their own surprise when they arrived this weekend and tried to find a Giant to mic up during the broadcast.
NBC Sports
Seahawks gloat about unexpected first-place status in viral tweet
NFL football games are always difficult to predict, but no one forecasted the NFC West standings to look this way after Week 1. The rebuilding Seattle Seahawks are in first place. And they are letting everyone know about it. Seattle, the consensus choice to finish in the division's cellar in...
NBC Sports
Kelechi Osemele visits Raiders
Offensive guard Kelechi Osemele worked out for the Bears on Sept. 1 but left without a contract. On Tuesday, Osemele visited the Raiders, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Osemele last played in 2020 for the Chiefs, starting five games. The Ravens made him a second-round selection in...
Comments / 0