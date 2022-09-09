Home appliances are constantly getting more intelligent, but gadgets shouldn’t get all the credit. There are a lot of items out there that push the envelope of design without apps, WiFi, or smart assistants. That being said, we’re focusing on all of the above–home products that’ll make you want to thank the inventor. You’ll come across kitchen tools, personal care products, ease-of-life items, and uniquely genius devices. And whether they’re as complex as a UV sanitizing machine or as down-to-earth as a clever clothing drying rack, chances are you’ll want them in your home.

