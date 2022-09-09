ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 Home Items That Will Make You Say "Thank You For Inventing This"

Home appliances are constantly getting more intelligent, but gadgets shouldn’t get all the credit. There are a lot of items out there that push the envelope of design without apps, WiFi, or smart assistants. That being said, we’re focusing on all of the above–home products that’ll make you want to thank the inventor. You’ll come across kitchen tools, personal care products, ease-of-life items, and uniquely genius devices. And whether they’re as complex as a UV sanitizing machine or as down-to-earth as a clever clothing drying rack, chances are you’ll want them in your home.
Watch: Delivery robot rolls through crime scene

Serve Robotics has teamed with several companies including Uber, Domino’s and Amazon to launch a pilot program for robot delivery. When one of its robots encountered crime scene tape, it was able to sneak by with a little help from a nearby TV cameraman.
