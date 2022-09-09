Read full article on original website
35 Home Items That Will Make You Say "Thank You For Inventing This"
Home appliances are constantly getting more intelligent, but gadgets shouldn’t get all the credit. There are a lot of items out there that push the envelope of design without apps, WiFi, or smart assistants. That being said, we’re focusing on all of the above–home products that’ll make you want to thank the inventor. You’ll come across kitchen tools, personal care products, ease-of-life items, and uniquely genius devices. And whether they’re as complex as a UV sanitizing machine or as down-to-earth as a clever clothing drying rack, chances are you’ll want them in your home.
25 drugstore beauty products you can buy on any budget
Whether you have a strict budget or just don't want to splurge right now, drugstore beauty products are a must-have. To help you out a bit, we've tapped a few of our beauty experts on their favorite drugstore beauty products to shop right now.
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
Owner of a zero waste and refill store helps individuals live more plastic free
Annual family camping trips contributed to Kimberly Flores' appreciation of nature. The journalist turned entrepreneur recalls being out on the lake with her grandparents when she realized the importance of caring for the environment at just 10 years old.
Watch: Delivery robot rolls through crime scene
Serve Robotics has teamed with several companies including Uber, Domino’s and Amazon to launch a pilot program for robot delivery. When one of its robots encountered crime scene tape, it was able to sneak by with a little help from a nearby TV cameraman.
