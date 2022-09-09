ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

MLS suspends Dru Yearwood three games for kicking ball into stands

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igvMz_0hokSsF400

Major League Soccer has handed down a three-game suspension and undisclosed fine to New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood for kicking the ball into the stands near the end of his team’s home game against the Philadelphia Union on September 3.

Yearwood blasted the ball into the stands in frustration near the end of his side’s 2-0 defeat, inadvertently striking a fan in the head. The midfielder was immediately apologetic and attempted to enter the stands to console the fan, but was turned away.

Upon returning to the field, Yearwood was shown a red card.

Now MLS has announced that in addition to the automatic one-game suspension for his red card, he will have to sit an additional three matches.

The Red Bulls and Yearwood both apologized in the aftermath of the incident.

Related

Carli Lloyd was 'pushed past limits I never knew existed' on upcoming Fox reality show

Premier League postpones matches following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Orlando City defeats Sacramento in Open Cup final amid spying controversy

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NYCFC takes 2022 Campeones Cup with 2-0 win over Atlas

After years of tough results, MLS keeps on racking up wins against Liga MX in 2022. In a match between the defending champions from each league, NYCFC won the very important and definitely not confusing 2022 Campeones Cup 2-0 over Atlas. Alexander Callens struck early for for MLS champs, and Maxi Moralez padded the lead four minutes into the second half. Between actual competition and informal (but lucrative) meetings cooked up between the two leagues, MLS is on something of a roll. The MLS all-stars beat Liga MX 2-1 earlier this year, one day after also winning the skills competition. MLS also...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Son of NBA legend to visit Eugene for Oregon vs. BYU game

Earlier in the week, we got word that Oregon’s 5-star commit Mookie Cook would be in Eugene for the top-25 matching between the Ducks and the No. 14 BYU Cougars. Now it’s becoming clear that he might be here to do a little bit more than just enjoy the game from inside Autzen Stadium. According to a new report from SBLive’s Andrew Nemec, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, will also be in Eugene on an official visit this weekend. Rated as the No. 17 player in 2023, Stojakovic would be a huge addition to Oregon’s class that already includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad, ranking 6th in the nation. Film   Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 AZ SF  Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Taking an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary's Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins Duke Blue Devils 11
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys WR progress, Bengals have 9 players on initial injury report

As work began in full towards the weekend matchup, Dallas is making their way without four starters and a key reserve. Meanwhile the Cowboys next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have a long list of players on their practice report. The number is misleading however as all of the key members of their depth chart are either full participants after playing in Week 1, or trending in the direction of suiting up.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of their two-game series on Wednesday night from Busch Stadium. The Brewers are coming off an 8-4 win in game one as they look to make it two in a row before welcoming the Yankees for a three-game series. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will look to bounce back tonight before taking on the Reds in their next series.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Dru Yearwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contract details for Bills P Sam Martin

Due to what erupted relating to former Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza, the team needed a new punter. Late in August, that came in the form of Sam Martin. The 32-year-old brings years of experience to Buffalo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted a player with just that–as the GM noted he “wanted a vet.”
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#Major League Soccer#The Philadelphia Union#The Red Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as part of a unique 2-game, Monday night NFL slate. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) – the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the 1st game at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Davis Mills says Texans 'get paid' to 'dance on that line' between risks and security late in games

Davis Mills is in the risk assessment business. The second-year quarterback’s role is all about ball distribution for the Houston Texans offense. It could be argued that his No. 1 priority is to protect the football, and endeavor he had just one blemish with against the Indianapolis Colts, who recovered his lone fumble in the 20-20 tie from Week 1 at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy