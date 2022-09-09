MLS suspends Dru Yearwood three games for kicking ball into stands

Major League Soccer has handed down a three-game suspension and undisclosed fine to New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood for kicking the ball into the stands near the end of his team’s home game against the Philadelphia Union on September 3.

Yearwood blasted the ball into the stands in frustration near the end of his side’s 2-0 defeat, inadvertently striking a fan in the head. The midfielder was immediately apologetic and attempted to enter the stands to console the fan, but was turned away.

Upon returning to the field, Yearwood was shown a red card.

Now MLS has announced that in addition to the automatic one-game suspension for his red card, he will have to sit an additional three matches.

The Red Bulls and Yearwood both apologized in the aftermath of the incident.

