Fort Lauderdale, FL

Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão’s 5th South Florida Location is Open in Fort Lauderdale

By Neil Cooney
 5 days ago

Brazilian Steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão has opened its fifth South Florida location, this time in Fort Lauderdale , inside The Main Las Olas , a 1.4 million square-foot mixed use development located at 201 E Las Olas Blvd .

“The Las Olas community has embraced our growing team with open arms, and we can’t wait to open our doors,” General Manager Wanderson Oliveira said in coverage put out by the South Florida Business Journal last month, in advance of the opening. “Fogo’s discovery dining experience combined with the new, innovative features of this location will truly resonate with locals and visitors alike.”

Founded in 1979 in the south of Brazil , Fogo de Chão has been on an expansionary tear, bringing its high quality churrasco to what is now a total of 50 locations in the United States. The menu is split into categories like Steak; Chicken, Lamb & Pork; Seafood; and more.

At The Main Las Olas, Fogo de Chão is one of many tempting dining options located along Las Olas Blvd. Others include Eddie V’s Prime Seafood , Sky Thai Sushi , Timpano Las Olas , and YOLO Restaurant .

Fogo de Chao is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and opens for dinner at 5 p.m., closing at 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Photo: Official
Photo: Official


