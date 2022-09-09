Fake cop mistakenly pulls over real cop and gets arrested, Colorado police say

A man doing his best to impersonate a cop slipped up in the most embarrassing way, when he decided to pull over a motorist who turned out to be a real cop.

It happened at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Interstate 76 in Brighton, Colorado, northeast of Denver, according to the Brighton Police Department .

The suspect’s silver Dodge SUV not only had visor strobe lights, but sported stripes similar to those on unmarked patrol cars in some states, photos show.

“The ... vehicle initially attempted to stop an off-duty law enforcement officer driving their personal car by activating red and blue lights,” Brighton police said in a news release.

The mystery vehicle then pulled in front of the off-duty officer and forced him to the side of the road. “The suspect, wearing a ‘security’ shirt, exited his vehicle and approached the officer while displaying a silver badge in his hand,” officials said.

Details of their conversation were not revealed, but it ended with the suspect being arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail, officials said. “Charges including impersonating a peace officer,” officials said.

The identities of the suspect and police officer were not revealed.

Detectives suspect other drivers may have fallen for the ruse, and are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call Brighton police or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“As a reminder, law enforcement vehicles come in many different sizes and shapes,” Bright police officials said. “If you ever have a question about an unmarked vehicle pulling you over, please put your hazard (lights) on, continue at a safe speed, and call 9-1-1 to confirm the identity of the vehicle.”

The police department’s Facebook post about the incident has gotten hundreds of reactions and comments, some calling the incident “scary.” Others called it “a picture of perfect karma. ”

“With thousands of cars at the road, he decided to stop an off duty officer! That’s just God at work!” one commenter wrote.

