Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Suspicious material at WKU determined to be ‘construction-related’
BOWLING GREEN — Authorities determined two explosive-related threats on the campus of Western Kentucky University Wednesday morning posed no threats. Suspicious material was located near Cherry Hall. Building in the area were evacuated and all classes were canceled until the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives removed the material for disposal. The material was construction-related, according to an email from the university’s Director of Media Relations, Jace Lux.
wcluradio.com
Delmar Russell “Russ” Kerr
Delmar Russell “Russ” Kerr, age 82, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was of the Baptist faith and a truck driver. He enjoyed carpentry, golf, and playing corn-hole. He was the son of the late Franklin Kerr and the late Dorothy Burns Kerr. He is preceded in death by his two daughters, Rosa Faye Boyd and Tina Marie Kerr.
wcluradio.com
Sherry Perry Smith Clowers Newport
Sherry Perry Smith Clowers Newport, 58, of Adolphus, KY passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her residence. The Franklin, KY native was a retired employee of Dollar General Corporation and a daughter of the late Willie Neal Perry and Martha May Cline Perry and wife of the late Charles Kerry Newport.
wcluradio.com
Charlotte Tibbs
Charlotte Jean Tibbs, 78, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday September 11, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab facility. She was born in Glasgow on May 2, 1944, to the late Roma Britt and the late Gladys Jones Britt. Mrs. Tibbs was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She will be missed and was loved by all that knew her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Thornbury, Schroeder appointed to state boards, councils
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week various appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions which included two people from Glasgow. Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Aneeta Bhatia and Dr. Tamella Cassis as members of the State Board of Medical Licensure. The Governor has also reappointed Dr. William Thornbury Jr.
wcluradio.com
Vincent Sullivan
Vincent Sullivan, 19, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. The Bowling Green, KY native was a employee of Door Dash, a former employee of A & C and Dairy Queen. He was a son of Bradford Walker and Wendy Renee Sullivan, who survive. He...
wcluradio.com
Olivia (Emmert) Hall
Olivia (Emmert) Hall, 97, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born on April 28, 1925, the daughter of the late Benton C. and Phoebe (Thompson) Emmert. Olivia was united in marriage on September 9, 1948, to the late Edgar Hall. She was a member of the Freewill Church of Christ. Olivia enjoyed quilting, baking, and her flower gardens. She was a member of the Golden Thimble Quilters, active in the DAV Monroe County Auxillary, and along with her husband was instrumental in the founding of the Isenberg Cemetery Committee.
wcluradio.com
Craft campaign kickoff to close portion of downtown area
GLASGOW — A political event will close a portion of Glasgow’s downtown area Tuesday. The closure begins at noon. The closure is expected to last through 8 p.m. along the north side of the Square. The event is a political kickoff for Kelly G. Craft, a Glasgow native running for Kentucky governor in 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Philip Delk
Philip Lewis Delk, age 49, of Glasgow, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U of L Hospital. He was born in Bowling Green, KY on May 29, 1973, to the late Philip Muncie Delk and Patricia Ann (Fields) Delk. who still survives. Philip was a mechanic at Glasgow Tire. In...
wcluradio.com
Sheila Galloway (Updated)
Sheila Galloway, 66, of Munfordville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Bowling Green Medical Center. Sheila, originally from Barren County with family also in Albany, Kentucky, spent most of her life in Deland, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Marshall Cordell and Sammie Lee Byrd Brown.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 5, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 14, 2022. Bethany N. Smith, 29, of Etoile, and Joel G. Dooley, 41, of Edmonton. Sept. 7, 2022:. Stephanie J. Bewley, 45, of Glasgow, and Brian P. Reece,...
wcluradio.com
Emit Henry Bow, JR
Emit Henry Bow, JR 68 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky having attained the age of 68 years, one month and sixteen days. Junior is survived by his wife, Randa J Bow; his children, Shannon Bow of Burkesville, Kentucky,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcluradio.com
Virginia Kelsey Paris
Virginia Kelsey Paris, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and member of Trammel Fork Missionary Baptist Church for 77 years, where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She was a daughter of the late Devo Dewey Kelsey and Iris Neva Pruitt Kelsey and wife of the late Howard Wayne Paris.
wcluradio.com
Frank Riherd
Frank Barrett Riherd, age 88, passed away in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at his home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Kentucky. The Barren County native was the son of the late W.T and Mary White Riherd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Riherd, and his brother, Joe Riherd.
wcluradio.com
Richard Allen Cloyd
Richard Allen Cloyd, age 56, died unexpectedly Friday, September 2, 2022 at his home in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on November 2, 1965 to the late Orville Wheeler, Jr. and Christine Rhinehart Cloyd. Richard was the youngest of 4 brothers. His brother, Raymond Cloyd (Linda) preceded...
wcluradio.com
Nancy Nuckols
Nancy Evelyn Thompson Nuckols, age 76, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. She was formerly employed by Fruit of Loom and a member of Mt. Union Baptist Church in Green County. She was the daughter of the late Howard Thompson and the late Cleo Thornton Thompson...
wcluradio.com
Scott Turner
Scott Turner passed away February 2, 2022 at The Villages, FL. Scott is survived by his parents Tommy Joe & Carol Turner of The Villages, FL and his children Brant Turner and Emilee Turner both of Lexington. He was preceded in death by a brother Ryan Edward Turner. A memorial...
wcluradio.com
Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
wcluradio.com
Bowling Green man arrested after alleged murder-for-hire
BOWLING GREEN — A Warren County man was arrested late Tuesday after police say he conspired to murder his wife. Jeffrey A. Young, 51, faces one murder charge after a confidential informant described to police how he planned to hire them and later murder his wife. The informant provided two audio recordings to police from conversations with Young on Sept. 6 and 12, according to an arrest citation.
wcluradio.com
Joe Moore
Joe Moore, age 63, of Cave city, died Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Columbus, OH, on August 11, 1959, to the late Hershell Moore and the late Hazel (Towell) Moore. He is survived by his wife, Joann Moore; one daughter, Michelle Lembke; three stepsons, Joe David Childress,...
Comments / 0