Olivia (Emmert) Hall, 97, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born on April 28, 1925, the daughter of the late Benton C. and Phoebe (Thompson) Emmert. Olivia was united in marriage on September 9, 1948, to the late Edgar Hall. She was a member of the Freewill Church of Christ. Olivia enjoyed quilting, baking, and her flower gardens. She was a member of the Golden Thimble Quilters, active in the DAV Monroe County Auxillary, and along with her husband was instrumental in the founding of the Isenberg Cemetery Committee.

