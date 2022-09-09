ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
Woman goes to extremes after not receiving Door Dash delivery: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A resident said Sept. 11 that she is a Grub Hub delivery driver, and her life was threatened through text messages by a customer. Responding officers learned the woman had given her route to a friend and the customer’s order was then cancelled when McDonald’s sent her order to the wrong person. The customer then found the resident’s contact information on the app and began sending the messages.
Five Guys opens Ridge Park Square location in Brooklyn: Photos

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Five Guys recently opened a new store at 4824 Ridge Road, which is the former Ridge Park Square location of Cicis Pizza. “Brooklyn has been on our radar for two or three years,” said Michele D. Nicholls, vice president of Wholesome Enterprise, which owns 26 Five Guys locations -- including 19 in Northeast Ohio. “The location is amazing because it’s right off the interstate.
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Suspect in shooting death of Brook Park man arrested at hotel in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A suspect in the shooting death of a Brook Park man last month in Cleveland was taken into custody Wednesday morning by federal agents. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jerome Rivers, 32, at a hotel on the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Rivers was arrested without incident and a firearm was found in the hotel room, authorities say.
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
