Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
Cuyahoga County Council commits $40 million to renovate Global Center: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The concept was untested: Persuade dozens of established healthcare companies to build showrooms for their hospital beds, MRI machines and ventilators. Cuyahoga County built the country’s first medical mart, but the companies...
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
Woman goes to extremes after not receiving Door Dash delivery: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Sept. 11 that she is a Grub Hub delivery driver, and her life was threatened through text messages by a customer. Responding officers learned the woman had given her route to a friend and the customer’s order was then cancelled when McDonald’s sent her order to the wrong person. The customer then found the resident’s contact information on the app and began sending the messages.
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
Five Guys opens Ridge Park Square location in Brooklyn: Photos
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Five Guys recently opened a new store at 4824 Ridge Road, which is the former Ridge Park Square location of Cicis Pizza. “Brooklyn has been on our radar for two or three years,” said Michele D. Nicholls, vice president of Wholesome Enterprise, which owns 26 Five Guys locations -- including 19 in Northeast Ohio. “The location is amazing because it’s right off the interstate.
Motorized wheelchair terrorizes drivers: Strongsville Police Blotter
Reckless wheelchair, Drake Road: On Aug. 26, a concerned passerby called police about a motorized wheelchair that was weaving in and out of traffic on Pearl Road. An arriving officer located the driver, who was wearing a blue hoodie, at a Drake Road store. The man was advised to drive his wheelchair on the sidewalk.
Cleveland man steals $875 in Kohl’s merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Sept. 8 at 2:44 p.m. a Kohl’s employee reported a known shoplifter had stolen approximately $875 in merchandise. An officer in the area saw the man in the parking lot and attempted to stop him. The man left the merchandise behind and ran away. The 59-year-old Cleveland man was identified after an investigation and warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Robber climbs in drive-thru window, hits worker with pan, takes money
AKRON, Ohio — A manager of a fast-food restaurant in the Summit Lake neighborhood ended up getting hit with a pan after trying to stop a robber who had climbed in through the drive-thru window. Police say the robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a Church’s Texas...
Man told to leave his child’s mother’s house; strikes her boyfriend with SUV: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Naiman Parkway. At 9 a.m. Sept. 7, a Warrensville Heights man, 47, reported that a woman he knows threw a rock at his pickup truck as the two argued about a legal matter. The truck’s bumper was damaged. Police cited the woman, 48, of...
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Suspect in shooting death of Brook Park man arrested at hotel in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A suspect in the shooting death of a Brook Park man last month in Cleveland was taken into custody Wednesday morning by federal agents. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jerome Rivers, 32, at a hotel on the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Rivers was arrested without incident and a firearm was found in the hotel room, authorities say.
Youth football player suspect of theft while fundraising: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A resident reported Sept. 10 that a greeting card with a check was missing from her mailbox, and she suspected a boy who was soliciting for a west side football program may have taken it. Surveillance video from a doorbell camera showed the boy taking the card from the mailbox....
Man says he awoke without pants and wallet missing: Mayfield Police Blotter
A man, 34, reported Sept. 7 that his wallet had been stolen. He said he discovered it missing when he woke up without any pants after a night of heavy drinking. The wallet and the other contents of his pants were all missing. The man subsequently spoke to his employer...
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
Medina City Council officially approves deer bow hunting program
MEDINA, Ohio -- After many long discussions on the topic, City Council voted 5-1 (with one member absent) Monday (Sept. 12) to approve an ordinance allowing bow hunting of deer within the city. The ordinance is an abatement initiative for both long-term and short-term control and reduction of the white-tailed...
Brooklyn City Schools solicit architectural firm RFQ related to facilities projects
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Exactly a year after Brooklyn City Schools paid GPD Group $22,000 to conduct a facilities study, the district is now seeking request for qualifications (RFQ) for professional design services related to proposed upgrades. “The facility study basically said what we thought it was going to say,” Brooklyn...
Drunk driver admits police ‘got me’ after failing field sobriety test: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Albion Road: On Aug. 17, police observed a red Jeep Wrangler make a wide left turn going from York Road to Albion Road. The officer followed the speeding and weaving Jeep, which pulled into an Albion Road driveway. As soon as the Wrangler stopped, the driver -- who smelled like booze -- got out of the vehicle.
St. Vincent to close to inpatient care Nov. 15 at Cleveland hospital; will keep some outpatient, primary care
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, which has been caring for Cleveland’s sick since the Civil War era, announced Wednesday that in mid-November it will stop offering inpatient, surgical and emergency room care. The 416-bed hospital will transition to ambulatory healthcare services, St. Vincent said in...
