Tampa, FL

Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krJsf_0hokRPnu00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.

Arrest documents said that 19-year-old Adrian Santos of Tampa, and his 17-year-old brother were caught racing each other near the intersection of SR 580 and Shore Boulevard Wednesday around 10:40 p.m.

Grady Judd announces 160 human trafficking arrests

Deputies said Adrian was driving a silver Toyota at 82 mph in a 45 mph zone while “actively racing and matching the speed of his brother,” who was driving in a gray Toyota.

Documents further stated, “both vehicles were matching speeds in an effort to show dominance.”

After Adrian was stopped and read his rights, deputies said he admitted to racing his brother.

He was charged with racing on a highway while driving a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150.

