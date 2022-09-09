Read full article on original website
Draft Motion to Get Access to an Interesting (but Sealed) Appellant's Brief in a First Amendment Case
Last year, I wrote about a case in which media outlets were forbidden from identifying a recently released drug cartel ex-boss as plaintiff in a privacy lawsuit. There is now an appeal in the case, but the Ninth Circuit (acting through its Appellate Commissioner) has provisionally sealed the appellant's opening brief until the merits panel can decide a motion to seal, which will likely be many months from now.
Review: After Cult Leader Was Convicted, His Compound Was Raided by Child Protective Services
Even though Warren Jeffs resigned as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), his followers continue to worship him as their prophet. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting minors—at the time of his arrest in 2006, he had more than 70 wives and nearly a third of them were under the age of 17. A handful of Jeffs' followers were also charged with sexual assault.
The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common
The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
Trump's Lawyers Say It's Not Clear Whether 'Purported' Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago 'Remain Classified'
The Justice Department says more than 100 documents that the FBI seized during its August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's home and private club in Palm Beach, were marked as classified. Notwithstanding those markings, Trump insists, none of the records were actually classified because he had a "standing order" as president that automatically declassified documents he removed from the Oval Office to study at his residence in the White House. "The very fact that these documents were present at Mar-a-Lago," he said four days after the search, "means they couldn't have been classified."
Yep, Forcing Employers To Pay for Drugs That Violate Their Consciences Is Still Prohibited by Federal Law
A provision of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, requiring private employers to cover the cost of controversial drugs was struck down by a federal judge today. Before you start checking the year on your calendar, note that it isn't contraception at the heart of the dispute this time, as it was in 2014, when the Supreme Court found that family-owned companies such as Hobby Lobby couldn't be forced to pay for abortifacients, and in 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case regarding religious entities such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. But the facts of the current case are parallel, so the outcome should probably not be a source of great surprise.
Lucifer Dodges a Lawsuit
From Watts v. Lucifer, decided yesterday by Judge Sam Crow (D. Kan.):. Petitioner James B. Watts, who is proceeding pro se and in forma pauperis, is a pretrial detainee incarcerated at the Butler County Jail facing state criminal charges…. Petitioner … [filed various motions, including a motion] titled "Motion to Get Page 1 of My Petition for Habeas Corpus with Case No. of GOD Almighty's Number(s) and, Not of Lucifer's (Satan's, The Devil's)…" Therein, Petitioner explained his belief that certain numbers are "of God Almighty's Number(s)," while others are "of Lucifer's" numbers.
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history.
Senate May Take Up Federal Same-Sex Marriage Bill This Month
A bill to formally recognize same-sex marriage at the federal level may make it to the Senate floor within weeks as lawmakers work on compromises that could get enough Republican support to avoid a possible filibuster. The Washington Post reports that proponents of the Respect for Marriage Act believe they...
The Eleventh Circuit Reins in the National Injunction
Georgia v. President of the United States (August 26) is a major new case about national injunctions. Seven states brought a challenge to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors, and a trade association intervened (Associated Builders and Contractors). On the merits, the question was whether the contractor mandate went beyond the president's powers under the Procurement Act. The district court said the challengers were likely to succeed on the merits and issued a national injunction blocking enforcement of the mandate. The court of appeals agreed that the challengers were likely to succeed on the merits, and it upheld the injunction as it related to the parties, but the court vacated the injunction as to non-parties. The Eleventh Circuit decision is here.
Donald Trump v. Hillary Clinton
I'm slammed today, so I can't offer much detail; but I thought I'd include a link and the opening discussion (the opinion was issued yesterday by Judge Donald Middlebrooks (S.D. Fla.)):. Plaintiff initiated this lawsuit on March 24, 2022, alleging that "the Defendants, blinded by political ambition, orchestrated a malicious...
No Retroactive Sealing or Pseudonymization of Federal Case, Regardless of California "Safe At Home" Statute
I've been tracking with interest the attempts of a couple of frequent litigants to either keep their litigation history secret or to retroactively make it secret, whether through sealing or pseudonymization (see pp. 1390-91 for a brief passage from a law journal article on the subject). Here's the latest judicial response, from Judge William Hayes in McMillan v. Chaker (S.D. Cal.), to one of the litigants, who had earlier had some (though mixed) success in his campaign:
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Expresses Doubt About Appellate Decisions About History in Second Amendment Cases
From yesterday's Ohio Supreme Court decision in State v. Philpotts, where one underlying question is whether a ban on gun possession by people who have been indicted but not yet tried for a "felony offense of violence" or felony drug offense violates the Second Amendment:. Sua sponte, parties ordered to...
Republicans Set To Introduce National Late-Term Abortion Ban
After decades of saying abortion's legality should be left up to individual states, Republicans are wasting no time in exposing that for the convenient lie it was. Just a few months after the Supreme Court said Americans have no constitutional right to abortion, Republican leaders are set to propose a nationwide abortion ban.
Do the Supreme Court's Low Approval Ratings Show it is Undergoing a "Legitimacy Crisis"?
The Supreme Court's low approval ratings in the aftermath of the overruling of Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision has led some to claim that the institution is in a "legitimacy crisis" (e.g. here, here, and here). The Court is indeed less popular now than at most other times in the recent past. On the other hand, its popularity remains as high or higher than that of the other branches of government. And its current poll ratings are not significantly worse than they were on a number of previous occasions over the last twenty years. Thus, claims of a legitimacy crisis are, at the very least, premature.
Traditionalism Rising, Part III: The "Level of Generality" Problem
One important challenge to traditionalism involves what some have termed the "level of generality" problem. Mark Tushnet, in addressing a previous article of mine on traditionalism, observed:. Referring to the Bladensburg cross case, DeGirolami criticizes Justice Breyer for "drawing" the practice with reference solely to the very cross at issue…But,...
Lindsey Graham's Abortion Ban, Which Would Override State Laws, Shows Contempt for Federalism
The federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) proposed yesterday is moderate compared to state laws that have been enacted or taken effect since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it is based on an audacious claim of congressional authority to regulate abortion that obliterates the constitutional distinction between state and federal powers. If successful, Graham's reasoning would renationalize a controversy that Roe's opponents have long argued should be settled state by state.
Federal Judge Blocks Arizona Law Making It Illegal To Film Cops Within 8 Feet
A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law that makes it a misdemeanor crime to film police within eight feet. Ruling in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and several media organizations, U.S. District Judge for the District of Arizona John J. Tuchi held last Friday that the state's new law is unnecessary because of other laws on the books—"simultaneously over-inclusive and under-inclusive"—and not likely to survive strict scrutiny.
Extra Discovery Allowed in States' Lawsuit Claiming Government "Colluded with and/or Coerced Social Media …
Judge Terry Doughty's opinion yesterday in Missouri v. Biden (W.D. La.) discusses various matters that came out in various ways, but has this to say about perhaps the highest-profile question:. On May 5, 2022, Plaintiffs {the State of Missouri, the State of Louisiana, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Jim...
Ex-Alien Judge Speaks Out in Favor of Using the Statutory Term "Alien" Rather Than "Noncitizen"
From yesterday's Ninth Circuit opinion by Judge Mary Murguia, joined by Judge Marsha Berzon, in Avilez v. Garland:. This opinion uses the term noncitizen unless quoting language from the immigration statutes or past opinions containing the term alien. There are two reasons behind this choice. First, use of the term noncitizen has become a common practice of the Supreme Court, see Patel v. Garland (2022) (Barrett, J.); United States v. Palomar-Santiago (2021) (Sotomayor, J.); Barton v. Barr (2020) (Kavanaugh, J.) ("This opinion uses the term 'noncitizen' as equivalent to the statutory term 'alien.'"), whose lead on matters of style we ordinarily follow, and of the Board of Immigration Appeals, e.g., Matter of Dang (BIA 2022), whose decisions we review.
"Adopting Nationality" to Appear in Washington Law Review
I am happy to share that my latest law review article "Adopting Nationality", co-authored with Cassandra Burke Robertson and available here, has been accepted for publication in the Washington Law Review. Here is the abstract:. Contrary to popular belief, when a child is adopted from abroad by an American citizen...
