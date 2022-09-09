ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Police arrest North Texas doctor at center of IV bag tampering investigation

DALLAS - A Dallas doctor whose license was suspended last week has been arrested as part of a criminal investigation into alleged tampering with IV bags. The Texas Medical Board's suspension order says the investigation surrounds the death of at least one person who received one of those IV bags from the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Aareon Johnson’s killer

DALLAS - This week's Trackdown looks back at the murder of Aareon Johnson in Deep Ellum. It’s the fourth murder there since May that moved Dallas police to create a unit specifically to work the Deep Ellum Entertainment District. The 20-year-old was gunned down by a man police say...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Family of cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Dallas hoping driver is caught

DALLAS - The family of Billy Watley is hoping for answers as police work to find the person who fled after hitting him while he was riding his bicycle Sunday morning. Dallas police said the vehicle involved in this case has been located, and though a person of interest has been identified, they aren’t releasing their name to the public.
DALLAS, TX
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg native charged with murder in Dallas shooting

Vicksburg native Javis Dixon, 26, is facing murder charges after a weekend shooting in Dallas, Texas. According to The Dallas Morning News, Dallas police responded to a shooting at Big T Plaza at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 36-year-old Corderro Robinson was involved in an argument that escalated,...
#Dallas Water Utilities#Fraud#Dwu
850wftl.com

Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs

(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Former student arrested for threats mentioning Azle High School

AZLE, Texas - A former Azle Independent School District student is in custody accused of making a threat related to the high school on social media. According to the district, the series of threats were posted on social media on Sept. 11. There was no specific threat made against a school, but Azle High School was mentioned in one of the posts.
AZLE, TX
fox4news.com

New Klyde Warren Park water fountain and splash pad opens in Dallas

DALLAS - The new water fountain at Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas opens Wednesday. The fountain located on the east side of the park between Pearl and Olive streets is expected to be a big draw for families. It spans over 5,000 square feet and includes a splash pad...
DALLAS, TX
Public Safety
fox4news.com

330K pounds of infant formula set to arrive in Dallas

DALLAS - The next international shipment of baby formula is set to arrive in Dallas later this week. The Biden administration said 330,000 pounds of Bellamy’s Organic Infant Formula is coming to the United States from Australia as part of Operation Fly Formula. What's driving the baby formula shortage?
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas crime: Murders up, overall violent crime down, according to police

DALLAS - Dallas is seeing more murders, but overall violent crime is down in 2022, according to new statistics from the Dallas Police Department. The department released new data concerning its year-old Violent Crime Reduction Strategic Plan on Monday. Dallas police say the number of homicides in the city as...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

South Dallas healthcare desert gets first-of-its-kind clinic

DALLAS - A first-of-its-kind clinic is now open in an area of South Dallas that historically has been a healthcare desert. The Jubilee Park Community Clinic will be a one-stop location offering medical, dental, mental health and community resources. "I'm so happy. This area needs something like this. Way past...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX

