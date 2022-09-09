Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Sept. 13
Occurred at Walgreens #09030 on W Drummond Av. . . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred on W Moyer Av. daughter left 45 min ago and hasn't returned / WFJ/blk hair/ black tshirt/ gray. sweats. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken. 02:23 MEDICAL AID 2209130003. Occurred on W Panamint Av. AMBULANCE REQUEST. ....
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
'Say their name': Community comes together for Parade of 1,000 Flags
After a long heatwave with record temperatures, Ridgecrest residents were treated to cool breezes and mild weather during the annual Parade of 1,000 Flags held Saturday morning. The enduring power of the Sept. 11 attacks is clear: An overwhelming share of Americans who are old enough to recall the day...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Kern County awarded $12.8 million from the California State Library
Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grant Program for Kern County Library Branches. We’re absolutely thrilled to announce Kern County has been awarded $12.8 million in California State Library funding from the Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grant Program with no County match. This allocation will be used to benefit 17 of our branches, with the largest allocation going to Beale Memorial Library at more than $2.9 million.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 9/12/2022 – 9/16/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Charles “Chuck, Papa Chuck” Francis Cordell
Charles “Chuck, Papa Chuck” Francis Cordell passed away on September 8, 2022, in Ridgecrest, CA with the love of his life, Denise, by his side. Chuck was born on July 21, 1955 in Jacksonville, FL to Chuck and Sally Cordell. Shortly after he was born, the Marine Corp family was transferred to China Lake, CA which became his lifelong home. Then, his two beautiful and dedicated sisters, Debbie and Tracie followed.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Cancer Survivors - Hope Shines Here!
Getting the diagnosis of cancer is something you never want to hear but hearing the words “Cancer Free” brings hope that shines on every part of your life. This year the Relay for Life Ridgecrest Survivor Committee wants to invite all cancer survivors to come together to continue to support, encourage, and connect with one another.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Logan Allen recipient of President's Scholarship at Chico
A 2022 Burroughs High School graduate has gone on to do great things as a freshmen at Chico State last fall. Logan Allen, 18, was just named the recipient of the President’s Scholarship at Chico. She is one of just five freshmen out of 400 applicants to receive this prestigious award.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to consider funding application
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to consider a consolidated application for funding categorical programs, 2022-23 school year. The district is requesting nearly $2.2 million in federal funding for the Title I, Title II, Title III and Title IV programs. Other...
