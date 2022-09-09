Read full article on original website
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
NeuroBo Shares Surge On Licensing, Equity Investment Pact With Korean Pharma Firm
Dong-A ST, a pharmaceutical company in South Korea, has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO. Dong-A ST said it is in charge of samples for clinical trials...
Danaher To Separate Environmental & Applied Solutions Segment As Listed Entity
Danaher Corp DHR intends to separate its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment to create an independent, publicly traded company. The new company will be comprised of Danaher's Water Quality and Product Identification businesses and will be referred to as "EAS" until it is named at a later date. The transaction...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete
Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
Lufthansa Explores Partial Sale Of Aircraft Business As It Battles Strikes, Workforce Shortage
Deutsche Lufthansa AG DLAKY looks to talk with private equity investors in December regarding a partial sale of its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik, Reuters reports citing Handelsblatt. In a best-case scenario, the board could have a list of non-binding offers in January 2023. The board aimed for a valuation...
Aurora Mobile Clocks 14% Revenue Decline In Q2 Due To Pandemic Resurgence; Margin Shrinks
Aurora Mobile Limited JG reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 14% year-on-year to $11.4 million, missing the consensus of $12.9 million. Segments: Revenues from Developer Services reached $8.2 million, down 10% Y/Y, Subscription Services were $5.7 million, up 2% Y/Y, and Value-added-services within Developer Services declined 28.5% Y/Y to $2.5 million.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Amazon Faces Regulatory Heat For Anticompetitive Strategies On Third-Party Sellers, Wholesalers
California state attorney general prosecuted Amazon.com, Inc AMZN for allegedly inflating prices, stifling competition, and violating the antitrust laws with third-party sellers' and wholesalers' contracts, the Wall Street Journal reports. A 2020 investigation triggered the lawsuit. Attorney General Rob Bonta sought to halt Amazon policies that prevented merchants from offering...
Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma
Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
Want Exposure To The Canadian Recreational Cannabis Market? These Are The 3 Best Picks, According To A Cantor Analyst
In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald offered an update on the performance of Canada’s cannabis Licensed Producers in the August quarter, based on data obtained by the market scanner Hifyre. For Canadian recreational exposure, Zuanic recommends OW-rated cannabis companies OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI and Village...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Swiss Competition Commission Investigates Novartis' Patent Use To Fend Off Competition
The Swiss competition commission (COMCO) has initiated an investigation against Novartis AG NVS over the alleged unlawful patent use to reduce competitive pressure. COMCO conducted an early morning raid on the company; however, it did not reveal the company's name in its statement. Meanwhile, the pharma major released a press release stating it is under investigation.
Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip
Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) owned British chip technology firm Arm Ltd launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2, Reuters reports. It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency. Arm said that chip giant Nvidia Corp NVDA built its latest data center processor, Grace using the...
US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Several Economic Reports; Adobe Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade on Thursday after closing higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq 100 index gained around 100 points in the previous session after U.S. producer prices dropped for a second consecutive month in August. Data on initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices,...
US Railway Companies, Unions Reach Tentative Agreement Averting Catastrophic Strike
Bloomberg reported that a potential strike by the U.S. rail workers threatens to delay consumer goods sailing from China, affecting global supply chains trying to recover from disruptions due to the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war. The U.S. imported about $47 billion of goods from China in July. The Association...
High Tide Q3 Revenue Grows 98% YoY, What About Profit?
High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA revenue increased to CA$95.4 million ($72.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to CA$48.1 million in the same quarter last year, representing an increase of 98%. Sequentially, revenue increased by 18% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Q3 2022 Financial Highlights.
Tesla Rethinks China Sales Strategy, Wants To Wind Down Stores In Flashy Malls: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA is re-evaluating the way it is selling electric cars in China and is considering winding down some showrooms located in flashy malls in cities like Beijing that witnessed a slump in traffic during pandemic restrictions, reported Reuters, citing two people with knowledge of the plans. China is Tesla’s second-largest market.
Coinbase's New Feature Rates Politicians Based On How Pro-Crypto They Are
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN is rating political candidates on their outlook towards cryptocurrencies in a new feature on its mobile app. What Happened: In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the cryptocurrency exchange’s new integration would give its 103 million users a way to gauge the crypto sentiment of political leaders across the U.S.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
