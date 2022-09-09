ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete

Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
Aurora Mobile Clocks 14% Revenue Decline In Q2 Due To Pandemic Resurgence; Margin Shrinks

Aurora Mobile Limited JG reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 14% year-on-year to $11.4 million, missing the consensus of $12.9 million. Segments: Revenues from Developer Services reached $8.2 million, down 10% Y/Y, Subscription Services were $5.7 million, up 2% Y/Y, and Value-added-services within Developer Services declined 28.5% Y/Y to $2.5 million.
Amazon Faces Regulatory Heat For Anticompetitive Strategies On Third-Party Sellers, Wholesalers

California state attorney general prosecuted Amazon.com, Inc AMZN for allegedly inflating prices, stifling competition, and violating the antitrust laws with third-party sellers' and wholesalers' contracts, the Wall Street Journal reports. A 2020 investigation triggered the lawsuit. Attorney General Rob Bonta sought to halt Amazon policies that prevented merchants from offering...
Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma

Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
Want Exposure To The Canadian Recreational Cannabis Market? These Are The 3 Best Picks, According To A Cantor Analyst

In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald offered an update on the performance of Canada’s cannabis Licensed Producers in the August quarter, based on data obtained by the market scanner Hifyre. For Canadian recreational exposure, Zuanic recommends OW-rated cannabis companies OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI and Village...
Swiss Competition Commission Investigates Novartis' Patent Use To Fend Off Competition

The Swiss competition commission (COMCO) has initiated an investigation against Novartis AG NVS over the alleged unlawful patent use to reduce competitive pressure. COMCO conducted an early morning raid on the company; however, it did not reveal the company's name in its statement. Meanwhile, the pharma major released a press release stating it is under investigation.
Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip

Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) owned British chip technology firm Arm Ltd launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2, Reuters reports. It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency. Arm said that chip giant Nvidia Corp NVDA built its latest data center processor, Grace using the...
High Tide Q3 Revenue Grows 98% YoY, What About Profit?

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA revenue increased to CA$95.4 million ($72.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to CA$48.1 million in the same quarter last year, representing an increase of 98%. Sequentially, revenue increased by 18% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Q3 2022 Financial Highlights.
Coinbase's New Feature Rates Politicians Based On How Pro-Crypto They Are

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN is rating political candidates on their outlook towards cryptocurrencies in a new feature on its mobile app. What Happened: In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the cryptocurrency exchange’s new integration would give its 103 million users a way to gauge the crypto sentiment of political leaders across the U.S.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
