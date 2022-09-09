Read full article on original website
Ambulances called to crash near Youngstown playground
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a two vehicle crash near a Youngstown playground Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue before 7:30 a.m. Officers said that there are injuries and that ambulances were called to the scene. Ambulances and...
Concerns raised over local detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of citizens is calling attention to complaints made against a Columbiana County Sheriff’s detective sergeant. First News received reports from a group calling itself the “Concerned Citizens of Columbiana County” about complaints and disciplinary action taken against Detective Sgt. Steve Walker.
Local college gets ready to provide chip chain workers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction takes place on the huge Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, colleges and universities all around Ohio are working with Intel and other chip manufacturers to offer the needed coursework to work there. Administrators with Eastern Gateway Community College have been working the...
Senior Citizens Hall of Fame to name 2 Valley residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Aging is inducting two Valley residents in a ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday. They are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans recognized for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio...
YSU fixture gets new name
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fixture on Youngstown State University’s campus is getting a name. The fountain just outside of Kilcawley Center is now named after Daniel H. Becker. He’s chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes. The area is now named “Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons.”...
Work gives Mahoning River new life
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers celebrated the latest development in revitalizing the Mahoning River. The mayors of Struthers, Youngstown and Lowellville met Tuesday and talked about the next steps in revitalizing the river. The Struthers Dam is the second to be removed and just a few...
‘Lip service’ remark shows tense tone of Boardman water meeting
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People continued to express their frustrations Tuesday at an ABC water district meeting in Boardman. Many said there’s confusion over communication regarding what the district is working on and if it’s the district or county’s responsibility to fix the problems caused by September’s flooding.
Valley first responders receive wellness support
TRUMBULL AND MAHONING COUNTIES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagle Joint Fire District and the Youngstown Police Department will receive over $37,000 from Gov. Mike DeWine’s Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program. The Eagle Joint Fire District in Trumbull County will receive $1,974 to give to employees...
Report: Warren home hit by bullets in crossfire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe a home in Warren was hit by crossfire after they received a call for shots fired. Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Street, SW. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home told police she noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room. She also said some drywall dust was on the carpet, according to a police report.
Car dealership adopts 20 classes, gives $10,000 at local school
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Boardman teachers got a big surprise Monday morning. Boardman Subaru adopted 20 classrooms at Glenwood Junior High. The dealership gave a $10,000 dollar donation. Each of the twenty teachers got $500 to help pay for school supplies and classroom items. Subaru also donated boxes...
Residents not content with answers to Boardman flooding
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, Sept. 4, eight days ago, 4.2 inches of rain fell in three hours over Boardman, flooding a section of the Boardman Plaza and many other of the township’s neighborhoods. It’s why 100 people showed up to Monday evening’s Boardman trustees meeting demanding...
Road closure in Youngstown could last up to 3 weeks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert in the city of Youngstown. Arden Boulevard is closed between Canfield and Cascade roads tonight. Crews are working on emergency sewer and water line repairs. The closure could last up to three weeks. Drivers using Arden Boulevard northbound should use W. Midlothian...
Shots fired half mile away from Warren school
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon on Warren’s northeast side. It was just a half-mile from Warren Harding High School. School was out. It was around 4 p.m. The shooting was on Olive Avenue off Elm Road. When we showed up, five Warren police cruisers...
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- The Kelly Road Bridge now has two-way traffic once again. Part of the former bridge closed in 2005 after PennDOT deemed it no longer safe. One portion of the bridge remained in use for years, but was eventually closed to start construction of a brand new bridge.
1 in custody following school threat in Kent
KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent Police Department detained a student following a possible school threat to Kent Roosevelt High School. Kent police say around 10 a.m. Monday, an officer went to speak to a student who had made a vague threat on social media Sunday night. According to a press release from Kent police, the 15-year-old student was not where he was supposed to be.
Local museum closing for Christmas preparations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The first floor of the Arms Family Museum will close today for holiday preparations. Workers will begin preparing the 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit. During this time, admission will be half-price at The Arms Family Museum and Tyler History Center in Youngstown. The Museum will also...
Limited services for Trumbull County Combined Health District during transition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District announced Monday that it will have limited services on Thursday. The district is transitioning over to a new network server on Thursday, Sept. 15. During that time there will be no phone or computer service. The offices will remain...
Student accused of making threat to Youngstown school
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of inducing panic for threatening to shoot up a school. The arrest came after WKBN became aware of a threat the boy made online Sunday to carry out a shooting at Woodrow Wilson Alternative School and Virtual Academy.
Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
Youngstown detective facing OVI charge
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving. State Troopers stopped Nicholas Bailey at the corner of North Road and North Leavitt Road in Warren Township Friday evening. Bailey is a detective...
