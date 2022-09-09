Read full article on original website
Ed M
5d ago
VIOLATING PHILADELPHIANS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS???.....I'm more concerned about getting shot or carjacked.....Krasner is a disgrace 😤
Reply(20)
54
Puglover
5d ago
It is blatantly obvious that Krasner is soft on crime. Since you appear to support him, don't open your mouth if one of the illegals or Philly thugs hurts/kills you, one of your loved ones or a friend! Philly is a cesspool and needs to be purged of the violence. Since the Democrats in the PA Congress don't care about your welfare, the Republicans are taking the bull by the horn. You're welcome!
Reply
17
Puglover
5d ago
Impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump apparently didn't violate the Constitutional rights of the citizens of the citizens who elected him so impeachment proceedings against Krasner are no different.
Reply(1)
16
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Comments / 69