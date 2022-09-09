ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ed M
5d ago

VIOLATING PHILADELPHIANS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS???.....I'm more concerned about getting shot or carjacked.....Krasner is a disgrace 😤

Puglover
5d ago

It is blatantly obvious that Krasner is soft on crime. Since you appear to support him, don't open your mouth if one of the illegals or Philly thugs hurts/kills you, one of your loved ones or a friend! Philly is a cesspool and needs to be purged of the violence. Since the Democrats in the PA Congress don't care about your welfare, the Republicans are taking the bull by the horn. You're welcome!

Puglover
5d ago

Impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump apparently didn't violate the Constitutional rights of the citizens of the citizens who elected him so impeachment proceedings against Krasner are no different.

WTAJ

Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process to impeach Krasner earlier this year […]
