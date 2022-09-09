Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Learn to play the banjo with Yooptone Music
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Yoop Coop rolls out its new sauces, a Munising restaurant is bringing the flavors of the U.P. to the downstate Michigan fine dining scene, and it’s the end of an era for a popular pasty shop in Marquette. Musician Jake Kuhlman...
WLUC
Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club goes nuts for funds
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Peanut Day is coming to the U.P. Every year, the Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises money with peanuts. The club will be handing out bags and asking for donations. Club members will be in Ishpeming at Jubilee Foods and TruNorth Credit Union and in Negaunee at Super One Foods on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept.17.
WLUC
UP Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 Dryland Dash media day
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Sled Dog Association will be hosting a media day on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Negaunee Township Park behind the township hall. Area media are invited to take pictures and video of sled dogs in action and interview organizers of...
WLUC
Feeding America comes to Delta County
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Delta County on Wednesday. The pantry will be located at the Salvation Army, located at 3005, 5th Avenue South in Escanaba. Food will begin being distributed at 2:00 p.m. It is a drive-through event. It is requested you stay in your vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Dental center celebrates, smiles at grand opening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - My Community Dental Centers opened its new location on Washington St. Monday. To celebrate, the office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In attendance were employees, community members, and elected officials. My Community Dental Centers says dental care is especially important in rural communities. “Typically, in rural areas,...
WLUC
Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette. The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red...
WLUC
Local project has big impact on non-verbal children nationwide
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A project with roots in Marquette is spreading nationwide. Project Jade communication boards started at Sandy Knoll Elementary School when mom Neily Collick was looking for ways to better communicate with her non-verbal daughter, Jade. Sarah Foster of the Home Builders Association quickly jumped on board...
WLUC
Iron Mountain law enforcement host torch run for Special Olympics
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 50 law enforcement officers, Special Olympic athletes and their families walked in support of the Special Olympics in iron mountain Tuesday. The group walked nearly two miles from the Iron Mountain Michigan State Police (MSP) Post to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD). “It has...
WLUC
Birchview Elementary students paint school garden beds
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Ishpeming students got their hands dirty Monday to finish a schoolwide project they’ll use for springs to come. Birchview Elementary students packed composted dirt onto garden beds built by the Ishpeming Lions this weekend. They worked to prepare the beds for planting next spring and put final touches on the paint, like handprints to leave their mark.
WLUC
‘It’s awesome’: Escanaba Salvation Army hosts Feeding America food truck
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As food prices increase in grocery stores, the Salvation Army of Escanaba is looking for ways to help its community. On Wednesday, 24 volunteers handed out 15,000 pounds of food. “Averaging about 300 families each time as they’re coming through so another big day for us,”...
WLUC
Community Foundation holds annual celebration, update on Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County held its annual celebration Wednesday night at the Northern Center in Marquette and, according to board members, there was an important announcement. The Catalyst Awards were issued to individuals, Beth Milner Jewelry, and a youth member, all of who have...
WLUC
Iron County farm opens for fall activity season
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acres Farm on Fisher Road in Crystal Falls is now open for the season. The fourth generation homestead looks to welcome families back this fall. “We grow a lot of vegetables, we have a chicken farm as well. We do this for our surrounding...
WLUC
‘Banned Book Bingo’ coming to Peter White Public Library
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is taking a stand against banning books. The Peter White Public Library will host a game of Banned Book Bingo throughout September. This comes just in time for Banned Book Week at the library from Sept. 18 until 24. To play you’ll pick...
WLUC
Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics comes to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continues with a stop in Marquette Tuesday evening. The Torch Run, taking place in many Upper Peninsula communities, raises money for the Special Olympics State Fall Games. On Tuesday, a group ran two miles from the Superior...
WLUC
UP Food pantries see increased use following inflation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Food pantries across the Upper Peninsula are seeing a rise in usage of its services. The Salvation Army saw a 30% increase in its food pantry usage this past August compared to August 2021. Capt. Matthew Darrow said this is occurring in all three of its locations in Marquette, Ishpeming and Escanaba.
WLUC
Iron Mountain community walks to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Dickinson County walked to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease typically found in seniors that can impact their memory. There is no cure. However, there are treatments. Community members want to raise awareness and funding to help find a cure.
WLUC
Innovate Marquette receives grants to support startups
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette received two grants that it will use to support outdoor-based businesses. The first grant the Innovate Marquette SmartZone received was a Build-to-Scale grant. The Build-to-Scale grant is an EDA grant and it allows Innovate Marquette to create a venture fund for up-and-coming businesses in...
WLUC
MDOT to resurface portions of US-41 and M-35
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 is about to look a little different. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin a project on US-41 this week. Three miles from Kunde Rd. to Big Creek Rd. in Marquette County will be resurfaced. Based on economic modeling, this project will support 15 jobs.
WLUC
Marquette Figure Skating Club gears up for its first Learn to Skate program of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Believe it or not, winter sports are picking back up in Marquette. The Marquette Figure Skating Club is gearing up for its first five-week ‘Learn to Skate’ program of the winter season. MFSC coach Kay Pool breaks down what beginner skaters will learn in...
WLUC
NMU cosmetology program up and running with new location and renovation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology program is underway this new school year with a renovated space for students and faculty. Last fall, the NMU Board approved investing more than $90 million into campus facilities. That includes $2.4 million to relocate the cosmetology program into 9,500 square...
Comments / 0