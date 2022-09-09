ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Peanut Day is coming to the U.P. Every year, the Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises money with peanuts. The club will be handing out bags and asking for donations. Club members will be in Ishpeming at Jubilee Foods and TruNorth Credit Union and in Negaunee at Super One Foods on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept.17.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO