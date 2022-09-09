ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Learn to play the banjo with Yooptone Music

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Yoop Coop rolls out its new sauces, a Munising restaurant is bringing the flavors of the U.P. to the downstate Michigan fine dining scene, and it’s the end of an era for a popular pasty shop in Marquette. Musician Jake Kuhlman...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club goes nuts for funds

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Peanut Day is coming to the U.P. Every year, the Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises money with peanuts. The club will be handing out bags and asking for donations. Club members will be in Ishpeming at Jubilee Foods and TruNorth Credit Union and in Negaunee at Super One Foods on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept.17.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

UP Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 Dryland Dash media day

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Sled Dog Association will be hosting a media day on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Negaunee Township Park behind the township hall. Area media are invited to take pictures and video of sled dogs in action and interview organizers of...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America comes to Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Delta County on Wednesday. The pantry will be located at the Salvation Army, located at 3005, 5th Avenue South in Escanaba. Food will begin being distributed at 2:00 p.m. It is a drive-through event. It is requested you stay in your vehicle.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Michigan#Farm Animals
WLUC

Dental center celebrates, smiles at grand opening in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - My Community Dental Centers opened its new location on Washington St. Monday. To celebrate, the office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In attendance were employees, community members, and elected officials. My Community Dental Centers says dental care is especially important in rural communities. “Typically, in rural areas,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette. The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Local project has big impact on non-verbal children nationwide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A project with roots in Marquette is spreading nationwide. Project Jade communication boards started at Sandy Knoll Elementary School when mom Neily Collick was looking for ways to better communicate with her non-verbal daughter, Jade. Sarah Foster of the Home Builders Association quickly jumped on board...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain law enforcement host torch run for Special Olympics

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 50 law enforcement officers, Special Olympic athletes and their families walked in support of the Special Olympics in iron mountain Tuesday. The group walked nearly two miles from the Iron Mountain Michigan State Police (MSP) Post to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD). “It has...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Birchview Elementary students paint school garden beds

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Ishpeming students got their hands dirty Monday to finish a schoolwide project they’ll use for springs to come. Birchview Elementary students packed composted dirt onto garden beds built by the Ishpeming Lions this weekend. They worked to prepare the beds for planting next spring and put final touches on the paint, like handprints to leave their mark.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Iron County farm opens for fall activity season

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acres Farm on Fisher Road in Crystal Falls is now open for the season. The fourth generation homestead looks to welcome families back this fall. “We grow a lot of vegetables, we have a chicken farm as well. We do this for our surrounding...
CRYSTAL FALLS, MI
WLUC

‘Banned Book Bingo’ coming to Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is taking a stand against banning books. The Peter White Public Library will host a game of Banned Book Bingo throughout September. This comes just in time for Banned Book Week at the library from Sept. 18 until 24. To play you’ll pick...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics comes to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continues with a stop in Marquette Tuesday evening. The Torch Run, taking place in many Upper Peninsula communities, raises money for the Special Olympics State Fall Games. On Tuesday, a group ran two miles from the Superior...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP Food pantries see increased use following inflation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Food pantries across the Upper Peninsula are seeing a rise in usage of its services. The Salvation Army saw a 30% increase in its food pantry usage this past August compared to August 2021. Capt. Matthew Darrow said this is occurring in all three of its locations in Marquette, Ishpeming and Escanaba.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain community walks to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Dickinson County walked to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease typically found in seniors that can impact their memory. There is no cure. However, there are treatments. Community members want to raise awareness and funding to help find a cure.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Innovate Marquette receives grants to support startups

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette received two grants that it will use to support outdoor-based businesses. The first grant the Innovate Marquette SmartZone received was a Build-to-Scale grant. The Build-to-Scale grant is an EDA grant and it allows Innovate Marquette to create a venture fund for up-and-coming businesses in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

MDOT to resurface portions of US-41 and M-35

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 is about to look a little different. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin a project on US-41 this week. Three miles from Kunde Rd. to Big Creek Rd. in Marquette County will be resurfaced. Based on economic modeling, this project will support 15 jobs.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU cosmetology program up and running with new location and renovation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology program is underway this new school year with a renovated space for students and faculty. Last fall, the NMU Board approved investing more than $90 million into campus facilities. That includes $2.4 million to relocate the cosmetology program into 9,500 square...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy