Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street
Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?
Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money. It's fair...
Motley Fool
Why Enovix Stock Zoomed Nearly 10% Higher Today
An analyst reiterates his hearty buy recommendation on the stock. He feels that the share price could zoom a further 64% higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Point Biopharma Global Stock Got Crushed Today
Investors are clearly worried about the dilutive effects of an upcoming share issue. The company is attempting to raise at least $117 million with the flotation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?
Roku shares are trading 86% below the all-time highs hit last July. Active users, revenue, and engagement are at record highs, but the near-term outlook is brutal. Investors have forgotten about Roku, but it could bounce back if streaming services pay up to get noticed on the platform. You’re reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
Charles Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, has beaten the Dow over the years. With its attractive valuation, financials, and earnings power, Schwab looks like a long-term winner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday
Natural gas prices shot through the roof Wednesday on fresh macro developments. The rally gave investors a reason to bet on Kinder Morgan, one of the hottest natural gas stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News
Markets were higher as investors kept up their optimistic views from last week. August's inflation numbers are expected to be roughly flat or lower than July's figures. The figures play a key role in determining the cost-of-living adjustment that Social Security recipients will get in 2023. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today
The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?
Alibaba recently reported its lowest revenue growth since its IPO. Faster growth in the newer segments offset the decline in the commerce business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Oracle (ORCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Oracle (ORCL -5.28%) Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Oracle's first quarter 2023 conference call. It's now my pleasure to hand today's conference over to Oracle's senior vice president, Ken Bond. Ken Bond -- Senior Vice President. Thank you, Josh. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Oracle's...
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now
Chiliz is a sports fan token that soared more than 75% in the month of August, making it one of the top altcoin performers. Cosmos has been scaling rapidly thanks to its "internet of blockchains" approach. In August, Cosmos was up nearly 15%. Both Chiliz and Cosmos have strong future...
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning
Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why You Should Buy Block Stock (And It's Not Bitcoin)
Revenue levels paint a deceptive picture of Bitcoin's influence on company finances. For now, investors should treat Block as if it were still called Square. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS -6.68%) Q4 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
D-Wave Quantum Inc.
Prev. Close $7.80 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $5.40 - $13.23 Avg. Daily Vol. 307,913. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about QBTS. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in QBTS. Score...
Motley Fool
CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust
The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about FXY. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in FXY. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Comments / 0