ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Motley Fool

Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?

Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money. It's fair...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Enovix Stock Zoomed Nearly 10% Higher Today

An analyst reiterates his hearty buy recommendation on the stock. He feels that the share price could zoom a further 64% higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Point Biopharma Global Stock Got Crushed Today

Investors are clearly worried about the dilutive effects of an upcoming share issue. The company is attempting to raise at least $117 million with the flotation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

Roku shares are trading 86% below the all-time highs hit last July. Active users, revenue, and engagement are at record highs, but the near-term outlook is brutal. Investors have forgotten about Roku, but it could bounce back if streaming services pay up to get noticed on the platform. You’re reading...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Nvda#Stock#Semiconductor Industry#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Nvidia#Wood S Ark#Nvidia Lrb#Intel Lrb Intc#Applied Materials Lrb
Motley Fool

Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

Charles Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, has beaten the Dow over the years. With its attractive valuation, financials, and earnings power, Schwab looks like a long-term winner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday

Natural gas prices shot through the roof Wednesday on fresh macro developments. The rally gave investors a reason to bet on Kinder Morgan, one of the hottest natural gas stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today

The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Alibaba recently reported its lowest revenue growth since its IPO. Faster growth in the newer segments offset the decline in the commerce business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Oracle (ORCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oracle (ORCL -5.28%) Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Oracle's first quarter 2023 conference call. It's now my pleasure to hand today's conference over to Oracle's senior vice president, Ken Bond. Ken Bond -- Senior Vice President. Thank you, Josh. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Oracle's...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now

Chiliz is a sports fan token that soared more than 75% in the month of August, making it one of the top altcoin performers. Cosmos has been scaling rapidly thanks to its "internet of blockchains" approach. In August, Cosmos was up nearly 15%. Both Chiliz and Cosmos have strong future...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why You Should Buy Block Stock (And It's Not Bitcoin)

Revenue levels paint a deceptive picture of Bitcoin's influence on company finances. For now, investors should treat Block as if it were still called Square. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS -6.68%) Q4 2022 Earnings...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Prev. Close $7.80 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $5.40 - $13.23 Avg. Daily Vol. 307,913. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about QBTS. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in QBTS. Score...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about FXY. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in FXY. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy