Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B
UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion. As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares. UBS would guide...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher By Around 55%; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 54.6% to $26.07 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dong-A. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares rose 28.6% to $0.2765 in pre-market trading. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share. Aditxt, Inc. ADTX...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
Starbucks To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $93 to $101. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Starbucks shares fell 0.3% to $92.45 in pre-market trading. Jefferies cut Macy's, Inc. M price target from $30 to $23. Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares moved upwards by 27.8% to $2.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 25.58% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.2 million, accounting for 1511.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
Arconic, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning ahead of several economic reports. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares dropped 31.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew its FY23 guidance in light of management transitions, restructuring and underperformance of current quarter.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
This Political Ad Conglomerate Offers Steady Dividends And Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish
Since October 2021, the communications sector has been lagging behind the S&P 500, and is down roughly 34% year-to-date, as of Sept. 9. As the economy braces for a potential recession, TV station operators hope to generate revenues through advertisers and subscribers. The Analyst: Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst Barton Crockett...
BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete
Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
US Weekly Jobless Claims Might Increase To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq 100 gaining around 100 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will...
(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest
Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Constellation Energy
Within the last quarter, Constellation Energy CEG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.33 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $54.00.
Aurora Mobile Clocks 14% Revenue Decline In Q2 Due To Pandemic Resurgence; Margin Shrinks
Aurora Mobile Limited JG reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 14% year-on-year to $11.4 million, missing the consensus of $12.9 million. Segments: Revenues from Developer Services reached $8.2 million, down 10% Y/Y, Subscription Services were $5.7 million, up 2% Y/Y, and Value-added-services within Developer Services declined 28.5% Y/Y to $2.5 million.
