Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares moved upwards by 27.8% to $2.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 25.58% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.2 million, accounting for 1511.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
Benzinga

Arconic, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning ahead of several economic reports. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares dropped 31.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew its FY23 guidance in light of management transitions, restructuring and underperformance of current quarter.
Benzinga

BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete

Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
Benzinga

(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest

Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Constellation Energy

Within the last quarter, Constellation Energy CEG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.33 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $54.00.
Benzinga

Aurora Mobile Clocks 14% Revenue Decline In Q2 Due To Pandemic Resurgence; Margin Shrinks

Aurora Mobile Limited JG reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 14% year-on-year to $11.4 million, missing the consensus of $12.9 million. Segments: Revenues from Developer Services reached $8.2 million, down 10% Y/Y, Subscription Services were $5.7 million, up 2% Y/Y, and Value-added-services within Developer Services declined 28.5% Y/Y to $2.5 million.
Benzinga

Benzinga

