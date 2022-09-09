Read full article on original website
Republican candidate for Michigan governor unveils $1B public safety plan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Rapids rallying support, her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon was in town to share details about her $1 billion public safety plan. Dixon, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said violent crime in...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan election board placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot Friday, obeying an order from the state's highest court and closing a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference...
Michigan conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota's social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans, it...
Michigan Democrats hope for boost from abortion ballot initiative
LANSING, Mich. — A question on Michigan’s November ballot asking voters to put the right to an abortion in the state constitution could have a powerful effect: drawing more left-leaning voters to the polls and boosting Democrats’ power in the battleground state. A record number of people...
Michiganders will vote on abortion rights this November | State Supreme Court issues order
LANSING, Mich. — Voters will decide whether to place abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, the state Supreme Court declared Thursday, settling the issue a day before the fall ballot must be completed. Abortion rights would be guaranteed if the amendment passes on Nov. 8. A 1931 state law...
Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks freedom
LANSING, Mich. — A star witness who testified against others in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor asked a judge Friday to greatly reduce his prison sentence and release him from custody. Ty Garbin wants more than four years cut off his 6 1/4-year sentence for conspiracy. Prosecutors agree...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law, long dormant before U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution. Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court still...
Gov. Whitmer reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II, lowers flags in her honor
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reacting Thursday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement, she said Queen Elizabeth II lead the United Kingdom with grace, dedication, and grit and her legacy as a remarkable leader and unwavering public servant will be remembered by many.
Why you'll be paying more for heating this winter, according to experts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan families are expected to pay more for home heating this winter. The National Energy Assistance Directors' Association expects home heating costs will reach the highest level in more than 10 years. "Prepare for the worst," said Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the National Energy...
West Michiganders honor 9/11 victims in attack’s 21st anniversary
MICHIGAN, USA — Despite raging showers in some areas, organizers throughout West Michigan continued an annual, solemn commemoration in honor of the thousands of lives lost now 21 years ago. In the city of Lowell, 28-year-old lifelong resident Jake Davenport continued a tradition he began last year by placing...
Michigan college named one of the top party schools in America
MICHIGAN, USA — When students head off to college, they are there to get a quality education, but having a little fun while they are there is also an essential part of the college experience. Niche releases a list of the Top Party Schools in America every year and...
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines available for Michiganders as early as this week
MICHIGAN, USA — Another round of COVID-19 vaccine boosters are ready to begin distribution in Michigan as early as this week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for both bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for booster doses. This comes...
13 Reads: Ada author celebrates launch of 'Shop Social'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE we love celebrating local authors, and that's exactly what we get to do this morning. Dana Roefer lives in Ada and is launching her first book Tuesday. It's called "Shop Social: Connect with the People + Products that Support Your Best Life".
'STAY OFF PIERS' | Dangerous waves on Lake Michigan Monday
LAKE, MICHIGAN, Mich. — A dangerous and dynamic situation is developing along the Lake Michigan shoreline Monday morning that could generate waves as high as 6 feet at times. A low pressure system is tracking its way across the southern portion of the lake, with a tight circulation creating...
Meijer announces plan to launch new 'Meijer Grocery' stores in Michigan
DETROIT — Meijer is introducing a brand new brick-and-mortar store concept that aims to provide a "convenience for customers who are looking for a simplified shopping experience." The new stores, named Meijer Grocery, will have a smaller footprint than the current Meijer locations and will offer less of the...
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
'I shed a tear'; British natives in West Michigan mourn Queen Elizabeth II
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96 and passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest reigning monarch. And thousands of miles away, West Michiganders who are British natives are feeling the impact.
Are we heading for a La Niña 'Triple Dip'?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The past two winters in West Michigan have been controlled in part by La Niña conditions in the southern Pacific ocean and that is not looking to change any time soon. In fact a rare forecast is now in place, the Climate Prediction Center...
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
