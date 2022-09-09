ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan election board placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot Friday, obeying an order from the state's highest court and closing a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law, long dormant before U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution. Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court still...
