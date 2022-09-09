Read full article on original website
The Wyoming Department of Education Releases 2022 WY-TOPP Scores
Results for the fourth administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) are now available online. For the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT), results indicate areas of growth in proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content area. Overall...
Wyoming Equality’s Drag Queen Bingo Returns after COVID Hiatus
One of Wyoming’s most anticipated events will return this fall after a pandemic-related hiatus. Wyoming Equality’s Drag Queen Bingo: Border War, taking place at Terry Bison Ranch on September 24th at 8:00pm, will feature some of the best drag performers from Wyoming and Colorado. Drag Queen Bingo: Border...
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission to meet Sept. 14-15 in Pinedale
A meeting of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will be held September 14-15 at the Sublette County Library – Board Room 155 S. Tyler Ave., in Pinedale. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on September 14, and at 8 a.m. on September 15.
Wyoming History - The Lincoln Highway
On September. 1, 1928, Boy Scouts set 3000 concrete posts bearing red, white and blue Lincoln Highway logo along the transcontinental Lincoln Highway—about one per mile. "The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming" written by John Clayton shares the rest of the story. "In 1913, the nation’s first transcontinental highway followed...
Wyoming Posts Country’s 2nd Smallest Credit Card Debt Increase
With inflation putting pressure on people’s budgets and raising concerns about a prolonged recession, U.S. consumers are once again adding new credit card debt by the billion, racking up $67.1 billion during Q2 2022, according to WalletHub’s latest Credit Card Debt Study, released today. That is an all-time record for credit card debt added during the second quarter of a year, and WalletHub now projects that consumers will add a total of $110 billion in debt during 2022.
Schroeder Looks Ahead to End of Term
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder lost in the Republican Primary on August 16. Megan Degenfelder will be the Republican candidate in the general election. She will face Democratic candidate Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr. Brian Schroeder has pledged an orderly transition to the new Superintendent, but also outlined his...
Governor Seeks to Protect Wyoming’s Interests in Court Challenges of June Oil and Gas Lease Sale
Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is taking legal action to protect the oil and gas industry. To do that the State has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed by a coalition of advocacy groups seeking to challenge the June 2022 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas lease sale. Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the lease sale.
Game and Fish Gears Up for More CWD Monitoring
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs help from hunters again this fall to collect lymph node samples from deer and elk for chronic wasting disease testing. For 2022, samples are requested across Wyoming in key deer and elk hunt areas, and six deer hunt areas are mandatory for samples.
DEQ Helping School Districts Buy New Buses
The 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 21 Grant) application period is now open. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses. Eligible buses shall meet the following criteria:. School buses with diesel engine model years 2004 through...
British Columbia Man Crosses Wyoming on Fundraising Bike Ride
Courtenay, British Columbia native Robert Trainor left Rooseville, B.C. on Saturday August 20th to ride his mountain bike from Canada to Mexico along the Great Divide. He will cross the divide some 25 times while covering a distance of 4000 kms and climbing 175,000 feet. That’s the equivalent of climbing Everest 6 times. He hopes to cover this distance in 21 days, averaging 200kms a day and finishing at the Mexican border at Antelope Wells.
Governor Gordon Joined By Other Governors in Pushing Back Against EPA Overreach
Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency‘s (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration.
Harriet Hageman Wins Big in Wyoming GOP Primary
Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight scored a tremendous victory over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, decisively winning the Republican primary election and reclaiming the state’s only House seat for the people of the Cowboy State. Hageman ran on her record as a constitutional attorney protecting individual liberties and property rights for Wyoming citizens, pledging that in Congress she will always remember who hired her for the job.
Lynette GreyBull Comments on Winning Democratic Nomination for Wyoming’s U.S. House
I want to thank the voters of Wyoming, my amazing campaign team, the state Democratic Party and all the hard-working county parties, and especially Meghan Jensen, a true visionary in this great state. If this primary season seemed exceptional to you, it's because it was. Some national political leaders asked...
