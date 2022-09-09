ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
The Cheyenne Post

Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities

5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
The Cheyenne Post

Wyoming History - The Lincoln Highway

On September. 1, 1928, Boy Scouts set 3000 concrete posts bearing red, white and blue Lincoln Highway logo along the transcontinental Lincoln Highway—about one per mile. "The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming" written by John Clayton shares the rest of the story. "In 1913, the nation’s first transcontinental highway followed...
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Wyoming Posts Country’s 2nd Smallest Credit Card Debt Increase

With inflation putting pressure on people’s budgets and raising concerns about a prolonged recession, U.S. consumers are once again adding new credit card debt by the billion, racking up $67.1 billion during Q2 2022, according to WalletHub’s latest Credit Card Debt Study, released today. That is an all-time record for credit card debt added during the second quarter of a year, and WalletHub now projects that consumers will add a total of $110 billion in debt during 2022.
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Schroeder Looks Ahead to End of Term

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder lost in the Republican Primary on August 16. Megan Degenfelder will be the Republican candidate in the general election. She will face Democratic candidate Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr. Brian Schroeder has pledged an orderly transition to the new Superintendent, but also outlined his...
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Governor Seeks to Protect Wyoming’s Interests in Court Challenges of June Oil and Gas Lease Sale

Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is taking legal action to protect the oil and gas industry. To do that the State has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed by a coalition of advocacy groups seeking to challenge the June 2022 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas lease sale. Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the lease sale.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
The Cheyenne Post

Game and Fish Gears Up for More CWD Monitoring

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs help from hunters again this fall to collect lymph node samples from deer and elk for chronic wasting disease testing. For 2022, samples are requested across Wyoming in key deer and elk hunt areas, and six deer hunt areas are mandatory for samples.
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

DEQ Helping School Districts Buy New Buses

The 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 21 Grant) application period is now open. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses. Eligible buses shall meet the following criteria:. School buses with diesel engine model years 2004 through...
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

British Columbia Man Crosses Wyoming on Fundraising Bike Ride

Courtenay, British Columbia native Robert Trainor left Rooseville, B.C. on Saturday August 20th to ride his mountain bike from Canada to Mexico along the Great Divide. He will cross the divide some 25 times while covering a distance of 4000 kms and climbing 175,000 feet. That’s the equivalent of climbing Everest 6 times. He hopes to cover this distance in 21 days, averaging 200kms a day and finishing at the Mexican border at Antelope Wells.
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Governor Gordon Joined By Other Governors in Pushing Back Against EPA Overreach

Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency‘s (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#Ace Interface
The Cheyenne Post

Harriet Hageman Wins Big in Wyoming GOP Primary

Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight scored a tremendous victory over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, decisively winning the Republican primary election and reclaiming the state’s only House seat for the people of the Cowboy State. Hageman ran on her record as a constitutional attorney protecting individual liberties and property rights for Wyoming citizens, pledging that in Congress she will always remember who hired her for the job.
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy