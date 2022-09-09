Read full article on original website
FOX 17 Morning crew live at ArtPrize
Join the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!. Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning. This morning we spoke with Randy Finch— resident Ice Guru— about the newly finished Ice Castle, where he runs his ice sculpture business. They decided to be a venue to house ice artists and bring the ArtPrize experience outside of downtown!
West Michigan artists invited to decorate expansion to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is inviting all West Michigan artists to add a little flair to its interior space!. The airport is seeking installation designs that would embellish the new expansion to Concourse A under three categories:. Wall art: Artwork will be visible...
Sunflowers along US-131 in Rockford aim to preserve declining insect populations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve driven along US-131 in Rockford lately, you may have noticed a radiant patch of sunflowers on the side of the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) explains they have established a plan to preserve dwindling insect species that are crucial to pollination.
Merchants and Makers Autumn Market is coming to Holland on Sept. 18
If you're not quite ready to break out of the pumpkin spice everything, and those sweaters and boots are still packed away, there are plenty of ways to get into the fall spirit, like shopping at the Merchants and Makers Autumn Market in Holland this weekend. More than 100 makers...
Fennville cannabis retailer one of few to distribute Tyson product
FENNVILLE, Mich. — Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has selected a Fennville cannabis retailer to distribute his new line of cannabis products. City Hall Provisions says it is one of only a handful of U.S. stores chosen to carry Tyson 2.0. “Cannabis has always played an important role in...
Kalamazoo Bourbon Festival happening on September 17
From mint juleps to old fashions, bourbon lovers will want to head to Kalamazoo for the inaugural Bourbon Fest event on September 17. Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest is an indoor bourbon festival hosted at The Foundry. The event features more than 200 whiskeys, bourbon, and a few non-bourbon options such as beer, wine & non-alcoholic options.
Enjoy food and brews from local chefs at 2022 Grand Rapids American Culinary Brew Launch Party
The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Brewing Company will come together to host their 10th annual brew launch event on September 15. Each year, chefs from the Greater Grand Rapids area submit their work to brew beer with the team at Grand Rapids Brewing Company. The brewing team at Grand Rapids Brewing Company reviews submissions and chooses a winner to continue the work inside their brewery.
"The Revolutionists" combines history & comedy at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
A female-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's reign of terror is hitting the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Four beautiful, bad-a** women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we go about changing the world.
Still on the edge after pandemic, a rail strike could spell disaster for farmers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A looming rail worker strike is causing worry for consumers and business owners, both still reeling from pandemic-related interruptions to the supply chain. Two of the nation’s biggest freight unions, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and...
Battle Creek city buildings to close for part of Thursday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15. City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Jewish, LGBTQ groups angered over school board candidate's swastika post
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An online post by a candidate for Rockford’s school board is drawing outrage from the Jewish and LGBTQ community, and voters who are just weeks away from casting ballots in the November election. The post, made on Truth Social by candidate Craig Ladyman, depicts Pride...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform 2 shows in Grand Rapids Dec. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has announced tour dates for its 2022 Ghosts of Christmas Eve tour!. The progressive rock group will perform twice at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global. Ticket are...
Police seek information in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking information related to a bank robbery in Battle Creek Monday afternoon. The city says the robbery occurred at PNC Bank on Capital Avenue before 1 p.m. We’re told the suspect walked into the bank and brandished a firearm before demanding money from...
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9. Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in...
Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
Suspect in U-Haul chase, crash, arraigned on separate charges
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Family of Robert Gallup III says a moment they have dreaded for years now came Friday, with a knock at their door by a Kentwood police officer. The officer, the family says, has known the Gallups for years and has been with them throughout their struggles to try to get Robert Gallup III off of drugs and back on the right path. The officer was there to tell them that after years on the run, Gallup was in custody.
Man charged in GR 1-year-old's death pleads no contest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Grand Rapids earlier this year has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse. Alexander “Xan” Butler was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids on Feb. 5. A probable cause affidavit released...
Defense attorney: Man accused in GR shooting death of teen released on bond
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The defense attorney representing Justin Amir House, the man accused in the March 12 shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller, delivered an update in the case Monday afternoon. Watch the news conference here:. House faces a second-degree murder charge. Attorney James King says House has...
82-year-old man dies after crash at Spring Lake Twp. intersection
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 82-year-old Spring Lake man has died after a crash in Spring Lake Township late last week. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) says the crash happened at 168th Avenue and Taft Street on Friday, Sept. 9. We’re told the 82-year-old drove past...
