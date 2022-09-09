ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

FOX 17 Morning crew live at ArtPrize

Join the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!. Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning. This morning we spoke with Randy Finch— resident Ice Guru— about the newly finished Ice Castle, where he runs his ice sculpture business. They decided to be a venue to house ice artists and bring the ArtPrize experience outside of downtown!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Merchants and Makers Autumn Market is coming to Holland on Sept. 18

If you're not quite ready to break out of the pumpkin spice everything, and those sweaters and boots are still packed away, there are plenty of ways to get into the fall spirit, like shopping at the Merchants and Makers Autumn Market in Holland this weekend. More than 100 makers...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Fennville cannabis retailer one of few to distribute Tyson product

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has selected a Fennville cannabis retailer to distribute his new line of cannabis products. City Hall Provisions says it is one of only a handful of U.S. stores chosen to carry Tyson 2.0. “Cannabis has always played an important role in...
FENNVILLE, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Bourbon Festival happening on September 17

From mint juleps to old fashions, bourbon lovers will want to head to Kalamazoo for the inaugural Bourbon Fest event on September 17. Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest is an indoor bourbon festival hosted at The Foundry. The event features more than 200 whiskeys, bourbon, and a few non-bourbon options such as beer, wine & non-alcoholic options.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Enjoy food and brews from local chefs at 2022 Grand Rapids American Culinary Brew Launch Party

The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Brewing Company will come together to host their 10th annual brew launch event on September 15. Each year, chefs from the Greater Grand Rapids area submit their work to brew beer with the team at Grand Rapids Brewing Company. The brewing team at Grand Rapids Brewing Company reviews submissions and chooses a winner to continue the work inside their brewery.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

"The Revolutionists" combines history & comedy at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

A female-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's reign of terror is hitting the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Four beautiful, bad-a** women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we go about changing the world.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek city buildings to close for part of Thursday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15. City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Police seek information in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking information related to a bank robbery in Battle Creek Monday afternoon. The city says the robbery occurred at PNC Bank on Capital Avenue before 1 p.m. We’re told the suspect walked into the bank and brandished a firearm before demanding money from...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9. Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
Fox17

Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Suspect in U-Haul chase, crash, arraigned on separate charges

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Family of Robert Gallup III says a moment they have dreaded for years now came Friday, with a knock at their door by a Kentwood police officer. The officer, the family says, has known the Gallups for years and has been with them throughout their struggles to try to get Robert Gallup III off of drugs and back on the right path. The officer was there to tell them that after years on the run, Gallup was in custody.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Man charged in GR 1-year-old's death pleads no contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Grand Rapids earlier this year has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse. Alexander “Xan” Butler was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids on Feb. 5. A probable cause affidavit released...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

82-year-old man dies after crash at Spring Lake Twp. intersection

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 82-year-old Spring Lake man has died after a crash in Spring Lake Township late last week. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) says the crash happened at 168th Avenue and Taft Street on Friday, Sept. 9. We’re told the 82-year-old drove past...

