Ron Sims
5d ago
Thats literally right next to Metro's firearms instruction range. If they cant keep a handle on problems literally in their own neighborhood, how bad is it in places that arent crawling with cops?
Reply
11
Captain Crunch
5d ago
Democratic ran paradise Enjoy the self inflicted stupidity brought on by voting for your own demise.
Reply(5)
24
kaarenwills
5d ago
Would think if an area has a serious crime issue, since the PD knows about it, it's their job to stop it, then take steps to prevent it. Putting out a public warning to avoid the area? First, most criminals don't read the news, if they do, or are even told about the warning, they'll avoid the area, then, when cooled down, move right back in. Maybe Metro should just be there and act, not give out a warning?
Reply(3)
6
Comments / 32