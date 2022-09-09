LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a barricade situation west of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning. LVMPD said they responded to the 5300 block of Retablo Avenue, near Flamingo and Lindell roads, around 4:48 a.m. Sept. 13 to investigate a family disturbance. Police said a man was barricaded inside an apartment in the area and was believed to be armed.

