Tesla Rethinks China Sales Strategy, Wants To Wind Down Stores In Flashy Malls: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA is re-evaluating the way it is selling electric cars in China and is considering winding down some showrooms located in flashy malls in cities like Beijing that witnessed a slump in traffic during pandemic restrictions, reported Reuters, citing two people with knowledge of the plans. China is Tesla’s second-largest market.
Lear Wins New Business With GM - What's The Benefit?
Lear Corp LEA has been chosen by General Motors Co GM to supply key electrification technologies for the automaker's Ultium global electric vehicle platform. The financial terms were not disclosed. The technologies Lear will provide include, Battery Disconnect Units (BDU), Intercell Connect Boards (ICB), and Wire Harnesses. "We are honored...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says, Amid Wide Market Crashes, 'Accumulate' This Commodity To Get 400% Return In Long-Run
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, is bullish on silver and has advised accumulating the commodity at a time when all other assets including bonds, stocks and real estate are crashing. The View: Kiyosaki stated in his tweet silver is moving sideways and may remain...
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why
REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Tesla Has A 'Competitive Moat' In This Area — Ford, GM Now Have A Chance Of Breaking It, Thanks To Biden: Analyst
The Biden administration’s incentives for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure will help address a major shortcoming faced by the EV industry, according to a Wedbush analyst. What Happened: The U.S. government announced $900 million in grants for EV chargers across 35 states as part of the $7.5 billion in funding allocated...
Flex LNG - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference
CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG and give an update on the LNG market at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference today. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our web pages (http://www.flexlng.com) For further information, please contact:. Knut Traaholt. Chief Financial Officer. Flex...
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 500,000 Shares Held by Ziff Davis
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI (the "Company" or "Consensus") announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 500,000 shares of its common stock currently owned by Ziff Davis, Inc. ("Ziff Davis"), Consensus's former parent company at a price of $46.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Consensus is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).
SoFi Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Technologies. Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened...
Why BioAffinity Technologies Shares Are Skyrocketing
BioAffinity Technologies Inc BIAF shares are trading higher by 15.5% to $4.78 during Wednesday's trading session after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE. What Else?. BioAffinity Technologies says the company is addressing the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage...
Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote FOR RIV Capital's Board
Institutional Shareholder Services joins Glass Lewis in support of all seven of the Company's Board nominees. RIV Capital's Board nominees are well equipped with the relevant industry expertise, experience and qualifications to execute on RIV Capital's strategic vision to become a leader in the cannabis market. Vote FOR RIV Capital's...
Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma
Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
DNP Develops Recyclable Paper High Barrier Mono-material Sheet for Packaging, as well as other Industrial Applications
- Will deploy recycle-ready mono-material with barrier functions in domestic and overseas markets - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) 7912 has developed an easy to recycle paper monomaterial eco-friendly packaging sheet with high barrier properties. The new product will be introduced at TOKYO PACK 2022 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 12 to 14, 2022.
BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete
Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 33 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened...
AD Systems Addresses Acute Care Setting Needs with DualSwing™
EVERETT, Wash. (PRWEB) September 14, 2022. AD Systems, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, announces the launch of its newest product offering, DualSwing™. Designed for use in acute care settings, the smoke-rated DualSwing door system features a large primary door and a smaller auxiliary leaf that can open to accommodate patient beds, CT scanners, MRI suites, Cath labs and other large equipment. This single-source swing door assembly provides the same sleek profiles and durable construction AD Systems is known for, making it ideal for projects that need flexible openings like healthcare facilities with inpatient rooms, med-surge patient rooms, hospital imaging rooms and more.
Southgobi Announces Update on Voluntary Delisting
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ HK:1878))) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, paragraph 3.42 of the Guidance Letter HKEX-GL-112-22 and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
