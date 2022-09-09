ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Lear Wins New Business With GM - What's The Benefit?

Lear Corp LEA has been chosen by General Motors Co GM to supply key electrification technologies for the automaker's Ultium global electric vehicle platform. The financial terms were not disclosed. The technologies Lear will provide include, Battery Disconnect Units (BDU), Intercell Connect Boards (ICB), and Wire Harnesses. "We are honored...
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why

REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Benzinga

Flex LNG - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference

CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG and give an update on the LNG market at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference today. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our web pages (http://www.flexlng.com) For further information, please contact:. Knut Traaholt. Chief Financial Officer. Flex...
Benzinga

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 500,000 Shares Held by Ziff Davis

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI (the "Company" or "Consensus") announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 500,000 shares of its common stock currently owned by Ziff Davis, Inc. ("Ziff Davis"), Consensus's former parent company at a price of $46.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Consensus is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).
Benzinga

SoFi Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Technologies. Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

Why BioAffinity Technologies Shares Are Skyrocketing

BioAffinity Technologies Inc BIAF shares are trading higher by 15.5% to $4.78 during Wednesday's trading session after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE. What Else?. BioAffinity Technologies says the company is addressing the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage...
Benzinga

Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma

Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
Benzinga

DNP Develops Recyclable Paper High Barrier Mono-material Sheet for Packaging, as well as other Industrial Applications

- Will deploy recycle-ready mono-material with barrier functions in domestic and overseas markets - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) 7912 has developed an easy to recycle paper monomaterial eco-friendly packaging sheet with high barrier properties. The new product will be introduced at TOKYO PACK 2022 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 12 to 14, 2022.
Benzinga

BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete

Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 33 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

AD Systems Addresses Acute Care Setting Needs with DualSwing™

EVERETT, Wash. (PRWEB) September 14, 2022. AD Systems, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, announces the launch of its newest product offering, DualSwing™. Designed for use in acute care settings, the smoke-rated DualSwing door system features a large primary door and a smaller auxiliary leaf that can open to accommodate patient beds, CT scanners, MRI suites, Cath labs and other large equipment. This single-source swing door assembly provides the same sleek profiles and durable construction AD Systems is known for, making it ideal for projects that need flexible openings like healthcare facilities with inpatient rooms, med-surge patient rooms, hospital imaging rooms and more.
Benzinga

Southgobi Announces Update on Voluntary Delisting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ HK:1878))) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, paragraph 3.42 of the Guidance Letter HKEX-GL-112-22 and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Benzinga

Benzinga

